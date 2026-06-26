May Hayat has told LBC how she survived the Nova Music Festival attack that killed 411 people.

By Ella Bennett

A victim of the October 7 terrorist attack at the Nova Music Festival has told LBC how she managed to survive, and called on people to hear the stories of what they faced that day.

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On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked the Nova Music Festival, killing 411 attendees and taking 43 hostage. May Hayat was working as a bartender at the music festival and survived by hiding in a hole and playing dead beneath the bodies of other victims. She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that before the attack, everything had seemed normal. "The atmosphere, the energy, the people, like everything was perfect and beautiful," she said. She said they first noticed rockets flying overhead, but as they were used to rockets in this area, she waited in the fields for them to stop. However, she soon realised a massive attack was underway, and heard that terrorists were outside. Read more: Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over 'ceasefire violations' by US and Israel Read more: Israel and Hezbollah agree to immediate ceasefire after overnight strikes on Lebanon kill at least 18

May Hayat speaks to LBC about the attack on the Nova Music Festival. Picture: LBC

She recalled that she hid inside a police command post, adding: "And then four police officers came in, and one of them yelled that we need to run for our lives and to pray as hard as we can. "So I ran to the open field, then I met someone, we ran together, I didn't meet him before, and we hid inside a hole, and we heard the gunshots all over." She continued: "Then we heard footsteps on the dry leaves, and then we heard someone standing above us and laughing and whistling to another one. "And they pulled me first, and then I found myself with eight terrorists in civilian clothes with weapons. "One of them was 14-year-old child with flip-flops and a knife in his hand. The main leader was with the explosive device and a walkie-talkie, and then they pulled Avi, the guy that was with me, and he begged them and he offered the money. "And when I saw their reaction, I realised that that's what they're looking for. They want to see us as victims and afraid. "So I told myself that I have to be strong and resilient. And I looked at Avi, and I told him that everything is going to be fine and that you have to get up."

Placards record the faces and biographies of each person killed at the Nova Festival on October 7, 2023. Picture: Alamy