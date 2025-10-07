Shir Sohar (left) survived the horrific Hamas attacks by pretending to be dead for more than two hours after attending the Nova Music Festival.

An October 7 survivor says she is "embarrassed" by pro-Palestine activists who protested on the second anniversary of the massacre.

Shir Sohar, 22, survived the horrific Hamas attacks by pretending to be dead for more than two hours after attending the Nova Music Festival. The savage massacre saw as many as 1,200 Jewish people killed, including woman and children.

Despite this, students have gathered at universities across the country to protest Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza. Picture: Getty

Two years to the day later, the Israeli told LBC that she "felt bad" for students who had descended on British universities to protest Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza. "I'm very embarrassed," Ms Sohar told Ian Dale. "People died. Kids died. How can you celebrate that? I don't get that. I feel bad for them, not for me." Those attending protests have ignored calls from high-profile politicians to cancel action, including Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch. Sir Keir urged pro-Palestine students not to protest on the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks, saying the UK will “always stand tall” against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities. Sir Keir described protests taking place at universities as “un-British”, claiming they show a lack of respect for others. While Ms Badenoch told protestors they are “doing the wrong thing.” Ms Sohar also reflected on the chaos of October 7, 2023. She had been partying with her friends until the early hours, but everything changed when she saw "missiles in the sky" and people running for their lives as Hamas began their attack. "Me and my friends started driving straight home. In about five minutes we saw five terrorists wearing Hamas headbands.