Octopus numbers soar 1500% in UK waters as fisherman warn of threat to industry
The biggest surge in at least 75 years has created new opportunities for some but threatens long-established shellfish fisheries
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Octopus numbers in British waters have surged amid warmer sea temperatures, potentially posing a significant threat to fishermen’s livelihoods.
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The increase follows reports of widespread breeding of common octopuses in British waters during the current population rise.
Scientists studying the phenomenon have said the current surge is the largest recorded in at least 75 years off the south-west coast of Britain.
British exports of octopus rose from £164,000 a year earlier to £12.8 million ($17 million) last year, with many buyers based in France and Spain, according to industry body Seafish.
However, the increase in octopus numbers has raised concerns among fishermen, with researchers finding that more than half of UK fishermen had reported negative impacts from octopus predation on crab, lobster and scallop stocks.
Some fisheries have reported catches falling by 30% to 50%, with those affected suffering losses exceeding £10 million in 2025.
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The government hosted a conference earlier this week in response to the surge, bringing together fishermen, regulators and scientists to discuss the issue. British octopus landings have risen by nearly 1,500% since 2021, reaching more than 3,700 metric tonnes, compared with an annual average of around 220 tonnes.
The government said on Friday that the conference would help inform future decisions on how to manage the emerging fishery, an issue that Spain and Australia have also grappled with in recent years.
Mike Cohen, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said: "The sudden arrival of this fast-growing, short-lived and highly predatory species into British waters upends a lot of our established knowledge and expectations about our coastal ecosystems”.
He added: "They are both a threat and an opportunity for fishermen, and a massive challenge for fisheries management."
Reflecting on the increase in octopus numbers in British seas, Anjali Goswami, chief scientific adviser at the government’s environment department, described it as "a stark reminder of how quickly our marine ecosystem can change".
While some fishermen have benefited from the surge through increased catches, others warn that the predators threaten shellfish stocks vital to long-established fishing industries.
Warmer sea temperatures are thought to be a key factor behind the increase. Ocean currents and winds may also have carried octopus larvae north from France and the Channel Islands, contributing to the surge in British waters.