The increase follows reports of widespread breeding of common octopuses in British waters during the current population rise.

Scientists studying the phenomenon have said the current surge is the largest recorded in at least 75 years off the south-west coast of Britain.

British exports of octopus rose from £164,000 a year earlier to £12.8 million ($17 million) last year, with many buyers based in France and Spain, according to industry body Seafish.

However, the increase in octopus numbers has raised concerns among fishermen, with researchers finding that more than half of UK fishermen had reported negative impacts from octopus predation on crab, lobster and scallop stocks.

Some fisheries have reported catches falling by 30% to 50%, with those affected suffering losses exceeding £10 million in 2025.

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