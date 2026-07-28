The translator whose work helped inspire Sir Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has launched a blistering attack on the director’s latest blockbuster – branding its writing “abysmal”.

Emily Wilson, whose 2017 translation of Homer’s epic was cited by Nolan during the film’s press tour, said she would be “ashamed” to have written the screenplay.

In a review for the London Review of Books, the academic criticised the film’s “gimmicky” narrative and said its characters lacked believable motives.

“None of the characters has convincing motivation for their actions or words,” Wilson wrote.

“It lacks psychological, emotional, political and ethical depth.”

She also took aim at the film’s depiction of women, saying that while there were more female characters than in most Nolan films, “none of them has much to say”.

Read more: Tom Cruise's daughter Suri 'cuts final tie' with estranged dad by dropping his last name

Read more: Top Gear star Richard Hammond is fined £999 for speeding in his Porsche and Bentley