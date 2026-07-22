The Odyssey took £12.9 million in the UK alone on its first weekend of release, as director Christopher Nolan enjoyed his best-ever opening weekend.

The adaptation of Homer's epic poem, which stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway, took £196m worldwide on its first weekend.

British fans have reported days of sell-out showings at the BFI Imax in London for what has been the director's strongest opening weekend - although his 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises took more when adjusted for inflation.

Damon stars as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, who embarks on a 10-year journey home in the film, which has enjoyed strong reviews across the board.

Nolan said that he was only allowed the $250m budget from Universal after the success of his 2023 film Oppenheimer, which took $976.8m (£730m) over the course of its run.

The Odyseey knocked Toy Story 5 off the number one spot in the UK box office, while Moana is down to third.

Some cinemas chose to show World Cup 2026 matches, which contributed to around £18,000 in takings, enough for 14th in the weekly box office.

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