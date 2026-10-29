Popular social media apps and platforms, including Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Facebook, are among those set to be outlawed for youngsters

Ofcom sets out age verification plans ahead of under-16s social media ban. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Regulator Ofcom has today set out its recommendations for verifying users' ages ahead of a ban on social media for under-16s coming into force.

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The UK's ban on social media for under-16s is set to come into force in March next year, with youngsters below this age prevented from accessing ten of the biggest online platforms. Popular social media apps and platforms, including Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Facebook, are among the platforms set to be outlawed for youngsters below this age. In a similar vein to safety checks now seen on pornography websites accessed from the UK, age verification checks will now take place to confirm a user is not underage. The regulator has now suggested four methods of verification, subject to government approval, including photo ID, banking checks, face age estimation technology, and digital ID verification. Read more: Nearly seven in ten women fear harassment after dark - but for millions, the danger does not end when they reach home Read more: Burnham rules out early general election after Chancellor launched tax raid on banks and savers to fund energy bill help

major social media apps (X app, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok) will be banned for under 16s under the UK's Online Safety Act. Picture: Koshiro K/Alamy

There are significant difficulties when it comes to age verification of those under the age of 18 - namely because many 16 and 17-year-olds do not possess credit cards, full driving licences, and, in some instances, passports. Those falling into the 16 and 17 age bracket can often look significantly older or younger than they are, an issue that poses increased risk where verification is concerned. The checks come in a bid to protect young users from harmful and addictive online content. Australia banned social media for under-16s earlier this year, with the UK government vowing to avoid issues seen in the southern hemisphere, including teens circumnavigating the online ban. Checks could include: Photo ID checks: Matching relevant photo ID details seen on provisional driving licenses and passports to a live image taken during an age verification check.

Banking-based checks: Some teens will not have credit cards, meaning financial institutions will need to be involved with account record checks to verify a user's age

Live facial age estimation: The technology, currently used by some online retailers when purchasing alcohol and knives, could be used to verify a user is over 16.

Digital ID: People will be able to digitally prove who they are, using additional services or by providing further information about themselves

Red British e -passports could be used to verify age. Picture: roger askew/Alamy