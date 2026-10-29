Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Ofcom chief executive said that 11 firms have now been fined a total of £7 million, but only two have coughed up so far.

Fewer than one in five social media companies fined by Ofcom for safety breaches have paid up, Dame Melanie Dawes has revealed. Picture: LBC Breakfast with Nick Ferrari

By Georgia Bell

Fewer than one in five social media companies fined by Ofcom for safety breaches have paid up, Dame Melanie Dawes has revealed.

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Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Ofcom chief executive said that 11 firms have now been fined a total of £7 million, but only two have coughed up so far. Dame Melanie warned the regulator would keep pursuing the outstanding fines, but that its priority was securing safety changes rather than raising money for the Treasury. She told Nick Ferrari: “So we've had 11 companies fined now up to £7 million. That's quite a bit more than when I last spoke to you about it. Now, two have paid the fines. We're chasing down the rest.” She added: “The revenue for the Treasury is helpful, and we will keep chasing down those fines. But what I really want to see is that we're getting results on safety for the public, and that is now coming through.” Read more: Ofcom sets out age verification plans ahead of under-16s social media ban Read more: To make a social media ban work, we must plan for the children who bypass it

Dame Melanie said nine of the 11 companies fined had either brought in the protections demanded by Ofcom, or had withdrawn their services from the UK. Of those 11 companies, four have left the UK market, and another four have put measures in place. One company has both exited the UK and introduced changes. She told Nick: “What we're really chasing here is the outcomes, and we're starting to see that.” In March, Dame Melanie told Nick that Ofcom had issued more than £3 million in fines, but at that point, just one penalty had been paid. She went on to say that the regulator’s biggest fine, £1.35 million, was a “punchy amount” for a smaller company in relation to its turnover.

Dame Melanie told LBC that social media platforms could introduce age checks ahead of an expected ban on under-16s accessing the sites next year. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty