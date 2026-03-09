Firms found to have committed online safety breaches still owe Ofcom more than £1m. Picture: Alamy

By Helen Hoddinott and Alex Storey

Companies in breach of child safety laws owe the internet safety watchdog more than £1m in fines, LBC can reveal.

The internet watchdog issued financial penalties on six separate companies totalling over £3m since bringing in stricter legislation, but only a handful have paid up so far. As part of LBC's Online Safety Day, we can reveal that over £1million worth of fines remain outstanding, with Ofcom bosses insisting success isn't measured through fines but instead through the "outcomes we are driving." Read more: Ofcom welcomes Grok changes but confirms investigation into Musk's AI will continue Read more: Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ to be regulated by Ofcom in UK

Ofcom has confirmed to LBC that since March last year, 30 companies have been investigated covering 96 sites, with 23 of those probes still ongoing, covering 79 sites. The regulator's effective age assurance law came into force last July, which made it mandatory for pornography sites to use robust age checks to prevent children from accessing age-inappropriate content. Suzanne Cater, director of enforcement, told LBC: "We don't measure success through fines and the amount we recover. "What we do is measure our success through the outcomes that we are driving. Penalties are just one tool that we have to bring companies into compliance. "We will take steps to recover penalties. It is obviously more challenging when services are based overseas, and we do see that a lot in the online sphere, more so than in the telecom space. "Some people pay, some people don't, and if they don't, we take appropriate steps to recover them, and I think the public need to measure us on the outcomes that we are driving." One organisation in breach includes pornographic platform LLC which was hit by a £1.35million fine for not having age checks in place, plus £50,000 for failing to respond to an information request. In December, AVS Group Ltd, another porn site, was fined £1 million for the same thing.

Ofcom issued £3mil worth of fines, of which just £55,000 has been paid, LBC understands. Picture: Getty

One of the few organisations to have paid up is Itai Tech, which operates the "nudification" website Undress.cc. It was ordered to pay £50,000 after Ofcom found no age-assurance methods were in place. It was then fined a further £5,000 for failing to comply with a statutory information request. Ms Cater said some of the organisations had not yet paid - but had changed its compliance with Ofcom's requirements. She added: "It's still early days. We've issued about six penalties so far, totalling around £3 million. We are seeing early signs that these penalties are having an impact. "It's important to note that we have to, by law, give the company at least 28 days to pay that penalty. "So out of the penalties we have issued, one has paid. And we have published that on our website and made it clear that they have come into compliance in terms of paying, and they've also geoblocked the UK.

