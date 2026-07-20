It comes after a MAFS UK cast member was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month

Channel 4's chief executive said she was "deeply sorry" after allegations of rape and sexual assault were made by contestants on MAFS UK. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Ofcom has launched an investigation into Channel 4’s Married At First Sight (MAFS) UK.

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C4 chief executive Priya Dogra has said she is ‘deeply sorry’ over the rape allegations on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Getty

It is understood the complaint has come from a person or organisation who participated in the show. The Press Association also understands that the regulator has also looked into a complaint of unjust or unfair treatment on MAFS. It comes after a MAFS UK cast member was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. The Metropolitan Police told the BBC following the arrest: “This relates to an ongoing investigation, being led by the Met Police. “He has since been bailed while inquiries remain ongoing.” Neither the arrested man nor the alleged victim can be named - with anyone who makes an allegation of rape entitled to anonymity by law.

Following the Panorama documentary, chief executive of Ofcom Dame Melanie Dawes said the allegations raised “really serious concerns” and added that the regulator is prepared to tighten its guidance around reality shows if necessary. Channel 4 launched a review into contributor welfare in April, shortly after being contacted by the BBC regarding the accusations featured in Panorama. The broadcaster’s chief executive Priya Dogra has said reports that the show had been cancelled were “wholly inaccurate” and “no decision has been made” regarding the broadcast of the next series. MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee have written to Channel 4 and Ofcom about their response to allegations in the BBC documentary. Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage said the accusations were “horrifying”, adding: “Both Channel 4 and Ofcom, as the broadcasting regulator, have urgent questions to answer.” The letter to Channel 4 asks about its complaints process for contestants on the programme and the steps taken to ensure the allegations were fully investigated, along with the review announced by the broadcaster.

The media regulator has said it is investigating an unspecified complaint against the reality TV show. Picture: Alamy