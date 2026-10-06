Ofcom opens investigation into Meta over potential failure to comply with Online Safety Act
The investigation will focus on whether Meta adequately assessed the risks posed by Instagram Instants before it launched in May of this year
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Ofcom has launched an investigation into Meta over whether the tech firm failed to comply with its duties under the Online Safety Act.
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The investigation will focus on whether Meta adequately assessed the risks posed by Instagram Instants before it launched in May of this year.
Instagram Instants offers a similar function to Snapchat, where users can share content that disappears after it has been viewed.
Ofcom will look at whether a "suitable and sufficient illegal content risk assessment and children’s risk assessment" were conducted prior to launch.
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George Lusty, Director of Enforcement at Ofcom, said: “Our online safety laws are clear – significant changes to platforms must be risk assessed before they’re launched.
“This is a vital step that tech firms must take to protect their users. You wouldn’t launch a new car without testing it properly, and it’s the same for online services.
“Safety by design must be built in, not bolted on, and today’s investigation shows we’ll take action where we have concerns that providers are failing to comply.”
If the investigation finds that Meta has broken the law, Ofcom will require the tech firm to take steps to come into compliance or remedy any harm caused.
If Meta fails to comply, it may receive a fine of up to £18 million or 10 per cent of qualifying worldwide revenue, depending on which is greater.
A spokesperson for Meta said: "Meta takes its regulatory obligations under the Online Safety Act seriously. We conducted a risk analysis and briefed Ofcom about this feature on a number of occasions before launching it.
"Instants has in-built protections, including blocking screenshots, reshares and forwarding, no public feed, and Teen Account protections on automatically.
"We will of course co-operate with Ofcom during this investigation."
Ofcom has issued more than £7 million in fines against 11 providers since October 2025 regarding breaches of the Online Safety Act.
One such company to have faced fines under the Online Safety Act is 4Chan, which received a fine of £520,000 – including £450,000 for not protecting children from seeing pornography on its site.
In August last year, 4Chan launched a legal case against Ofcom in the US over claims it attempted to “censor” the website.
This was overturned by an American judge in September 2026, who found that they were seeking "to use American courts as a sword against Ofcom rather than as a shield to protect themselves."
Representatives for the website had argued the UK Online Safety Act was being used to “target the free speech rights of American citizens” and the lawsuit aimed to “restrain Ofcom’s conduct and its continuing egregious violations of Americans’ civil rights”.