The investigation will focus on whether Meta adequately assessed the risks posed by Instagram Instants before it launched in May of this year

Ofcom opens investigation into whether Meta has failed to comply with its duties under Online Safety Act. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Ofcom has launched an investigation into Meta over whether the tech firm failed to comply with its duties under the Online Safety Act.

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The investigation will focus on whether Meta adequately assessed the risks posed by Instagram Instants before it launched in May of this year. Instagram Instants offers a similar function to Snapchat, where users can share content that disappears after it has been viewed. Ofcom will look at whether a "suitable and sufficient illegal content risk assessment and children’s risk assessment" were conducted prior to launch. Read more: Meta launches AI gadget Charm and camera-free smart glasses as race for post-smartphone hardware heats up Read more: Meta, Google, OpenAI and Anthropic to face MPs amid AI safety concerns

George Lusty, Director of Enforcement at Ofcom, said: “Our online safety laws are clear – significant changes to platforms must be risk assessed before they’re launched. “This is a vital step that tech firms must take to protect their users. You wouldn’t launch a new car without testing it properly, and it’s the same for online services. “Safety by design must be built in, not bolted on, and today’s investigation shows we’ll take action where we have concerns that providers are failing to comply.” If the investigation finds that Meta has broken the law, Ofcom will require the tech firm to take steps to come into compliance or remedy any harm caused. If Meta fails to comply, it may receive a fine of up to £18 million or 10 per cent of qualifying worldwide revenue, depending on which is greater.