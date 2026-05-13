Online safety watchdog hits suicide forum with £950,000 fine following LBC investigation
The American forum has been linked to more than 130 deaths in the UK
Ofcom has fined the bosses of an online suicide forum due to failures to protect people in the UK.
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The American forum - which has been linked to more than 130 deaths in the UK - was investigated by LBC as part of our Online Safety Day.
We uncovered that the forum - which we chose not to name due to the risk of directing vulnerable people towards it - had spread and had expanded into gaming spaces. We found that it had expanded onto a Minecraft server, raising fresh concerns that online spaces widely used by younger audiences may now be part of the network.
The forum, which has tens of thousands of members, including children, introduced a block intended to prevent people in the UK accessing the platform after regulators began investigating it but it managed to remain accessible through mirror domains hosted under different web addresses.
Ofcom has found that the forum provider failed to comply with its duties to stop British people from accessing illegal content.
Content found on the website includes instructional guides and threads with details of different methods of suicide, some of which, Ofcom said, have been pinned or reposted by the provider itself.
As such, it has been fined £950,000 and has 10 working days to take steps to come into compliance. If these steps aren't taken, Ofcom will issue a court order requiring internet service providers to block UK access to the site.
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Suzanne Cater, Director of Enforcement at Ofcom, said: "This is a significant fine on a suicide forum known for exploiting the most vulnerable in society. It’s caused unimaginable pain and suffering for bereaved families across the UK and beyond, and no punishment can undo that harm.
"The provider of this forum knows it’s used to share illegal content encouraging and assisting suicide on their site.
"While they’ve responded to our enforcement action by making some changes to the accessibility of their service in the UK, this is not good enough and the changes they’ve made were not consistently applied or effective to reduce the risk of harm. Given the ongoing risk of harm, we are using all powers available to us to protect the public."
The fine has been commended by the Samaritans, who provided evidence to the watchdog during its investigation.
However, it has urged Ofcom to remain vigilant to prevent further deaths by suicide.
Sarah Ruane, Assistant Director of Influencing at Samaritans: "We’re glad Ofcom took strong action in response to our concerns about this life-threatening online space, demonstrating that sites putting lives at risk will face serious consequences.
"When one site is restricted; however, harmful content will simply be pushed elsewhere online, so tackling individual sites alone will not be enough to keep people safe.
"Ofcom must remain vigilant, respond quickly and impose meaningful penalties to platforms that wilfully ignore the Online Safety Act, to prevent more deaths by suicide."
The forum, in response to Ofcom's investigation, implemented a geoblock to restrict UK IP addresses from accessing two mirrored website URLs. However, at first, this included a message instructing users on how to get around the block.
It removed this messaging, but Samaritans discovered a third mirror site that was directly accessible to people in the UK.
This was taken down, but Ofcom chose to move forward with its investigation, stating that "the fact that the provider is based outside the UK does not mean the forum is outside the scope of the Act".
It is a criminal offence in the UK to intentionally encourage or assist suicide.
Ofcom says: "Content posted with the intent to assist suicide that contains specific, practical or instructional information on suicide methods – such as details on the most effective way of taking one’s own life – is likely to constitute assistance.
"Encouragement with intent could involve someone posting about taking their own life and another user responding with words to the effect of ‘you should do it’ or that they hope the person ‘succeeds’ in taking their own life."
The regulator is now investigating nearly 100 sites and has issued 17 fines against seven companies – totalling nearly £5 million.
Reacting to the action taken by Ofcom, Adele Zeynep Walton, speaking on behalf of Families and Survivors to Prevent Online Suicide Harms, said: “Families like mine have been agonisingly waiting for action against the website that took our loved ones.
“While we’ve waited, further lives have been lost and we’ve had to fight every step.
“We feel let down by the process and Ofcom’s slow response to this threat to life.
“The continued existence of this site is a public health crisis, and a fine alone is not enough.
“We now want to see criminal sanctions against the sinister actors who actively groom, encourage and instruct British people to take their lives.”
Andy Burrows, chief executive of Molly Rose Foundation, said: “After 13 months of investigation we welcome that Ofcom has taken decisive steps to fine this appalling and deadly forum and will apply to block the site in the courts.
“However, this process has taken an interminable amount of time, and it is appalling that it has been left to bereaved families and campaign groups to press Ofcom into action.
“Molly Rose Foundation submitted detailed evidence which showed scores of vulnerable young people remained at risk while Ofcom’s investigation dragged on. Further lives were lost during this period.”