The American forum has been linked to more than 130 deaths in the UK

Ofcom has fined the provider of a suicide forum nearly £1million after an LBC investigation. Picture: LBC

By LBC Staff

Ofcom has fined the bosses of an online suicide forum due to failures to protect people in the UK.

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The American forum - which has been linked to more than 130 deaths in the UK - was investigated by LBC as part of our Online Safety Day. We uncovered that the forum - which we chose not to name due to the risk of directing vulnerable people towards it - had spread and had expanded into gaming spaces. We found that it had expanded onto a Minecraft server, raising fresh concerns that online spaces widely used by younger audiences may now be part of the network. The forum, which has tens of thousands of members, including children, introduced a block intended to prevent people in the UK accessing the platform after regulators began investigating it but it managed to remain accessible through mirror domains hosted under different web addresses. Ofcom has found that the forum provider failed to comply with its duties to stop British people from accessing illegal content. Content found on the website includes instructional guides and threads with details of different methods of suicide, some of which, Ofcom said, have been pinned or reposted by the provider itself. As such, it has been fined £950,000 and has 10 working days to take steps to come into compliance. If these steps aren't taken, Ofcom will issue a court order requiring internet service providers to block UK access to the site. Read more: Grok instructs users how to make chemical weapons - as LBC investigation uncovers the dark side of Elon Musk's xAI Read more: 'ISIS has young people exactly where it wants them': Inside the terror networks operating on Instagram

Suzanne Cater, Director of Enforcement at Ofcom, said: "This is a significant fine on a suicide forum known for exploiting the most vulnerable in society. It’s caused unimaginable pain and suffering for bereaved families across the UK and beyond, and no punishment can undo that harm. "The provider of this forum knows it’s used to share illegal content encouraging and assisting suicide on their site. "While they’ve responded to our enforcement action by making some changes to the accessibility of their service in the UK, this is not good enough and the changes they’ve made were not consistently applied or effective to reduce the risk of harm. Given the ongoing risk of harm, we are using all powers available to us to protect the public." The fine has been commended by the Samaritans, who provided evidence to the watchdog during its investigation. However, it has urged Ofcom to remain vigilant to prevent further deaths by suicide. Sarah Ruane, Assistant Director of Influencing at Samaritans: "We’re glad Ofcom took strong action in response to our concerns about this life-threatening online space, demonstrating that sites putting lives at risk will face serious consequences. "When one site is restricted; however, harmful content will simply be pushed elsewhere online, so tackling individual sites alone will not be enough to keep people safe. "Ofcom must remain vigilant, respond quickly and impose meaningful penalties to platforms that wilfully ignore the Online Safety Act, to prevent more deaths by suicide."