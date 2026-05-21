The communications watchdog has vowed to “force through” more changes when it comes to online safety. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The communications watchdog has vowed to “force through” more changes when it comes to online safety as it accused some big tech firms of “failing” to take steps to protect children “despite overwhelming evidence of harm”.

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Ofcom said social media site TikTok and video clip website YouTube had failed to set out how they will make the content feeds which are pushed to children on their services safe, despite being asked to explain how would do so by the end of April. The regulator said neither firm had “committed to any significant changes in response to our specific demands”, maintaining that their feeds are “already safe for children”. Ofcom said its own research, published on Thursday, showed that “personalised feeds are the primary route through which children encounter harmful content” online. Its children’s online safety tracker compared young people’s experiences before and after online safety duties came into effect in July 2025. Findings showed about seven in 10 children aged 11-17 surveyed in November and December last year said they had experienced harmful content online, which was a similar level reported in the research carried out in March and April of that year. Personal feeds remained the most likely route through which 11-17 year-olds said they were exposed to harmful content (35%) – a similar proportion to findings from before the new duties came into effect (37%).

Findings showed about seven in 10 children aged 11-17 surveyed in November and December last year said they had experienced harmful content online. Picture: Getty

The research showed that while more children told an adult about harmful content they had seen, the proportion remained low at 15%, up from 10% before the duties came into force. More than half (51%) of children surveyed said they had been asked to prove their age to access content online, up from 41% – with facial scanning the most common method, followed by uploading a passport or ID or taking a selfie for verification. However, the research also showed nine in 10 children aged eight-12 are using online services with a minimum age requirement of 13, leading the regulator to warn that “firms’ responses to our demand to enforce these requirements more effectively are concerning”. Ofcom said while Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok – which all have a minimum age of 13 in their terms of use – recognise the importance of minimum age policies, the regulator is “not currently convinced” existing commitments by any of them “ensure they will effectively prevent children under 13 from accessing their sites and apps”. The watchdog said messaging service Snapchat, gaming platform Roblox, and Meta – which owns Instagram and Facebook – had all agreed to adopt further safety measures to protect children from online grooming. It said adult strangers will be prevented from contacting children on Snapchat by default, children will no longer be encouraged to expand their friendship groups to people they do not know and that the platform had agreed to “roll out highly effective age-checks to all users over the summer to ensure that all under-18s in the UK benefit from these new safety measures”. Roblox, which has previously faced criticism over its approach to safety, has committed to giving parents the ability to switch off direct chat services entirely for under-16s, the watchdog said. Meanwhile, Meta plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to detect sexualised conversations between adults and teens in Instagram direct messages, Ofcom added. But the regulator said it was scrutinising further detail it had requested from Meta, TikTok and YouTube, “given the particularly high levels of usage of these services, on how they detect and prevent children being exposed to harmful content”.

Roblox, which has previously faced criticism over its approach to safety, has committed to giving parents the ability to switch off direct chat services entirely for under-16s, the watchdog said. Picture: Getty