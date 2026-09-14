ChatGPT was the most popular AI tool for news, used by 13% of adults.

Ofcom headquarters in London. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A new Ofcom report has revealed that one in five Britons are using artificial intelligence to stay informed on current affairs.

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The regulator’s 2026 News Report has detailed a “dramatic shift in how news is being distributed and consumed”, according to Ofcom. It has reported that AI tools are now becoming a gateway to news consumption, finding that 21% of adults have used an AI app or service for this purpose in the past month. Ofcom has also said this is concentrated among younger adults and people from more affluent households. ChatGPT was the most popular AI tool for news, used by 13% of adults. Read more: 'AI transformed my life but all I get is abuse for using it' Read more: Tech stocks fall after calls for AI development to slow

ChatGPT was the most popular AI tool for news, used by 13% of adults. Picture: Alamy

Despite turning to AI, over half of adults – 56% – have also reported they are less trustful of an AI-written news story than one written by a person. The report also found that social media and video-sharing platforms remain the most common intermediary route to news, used by 60% of adults in the past month, rising to 78% among both 16-24-year-olds and children aged 12-15. While Facebook remains the most encountered platform for news – and was used by 39% of adults in the past month – YouTube is not far behind with 33%. The gap between these two platforms has also halved since 2025. However, very few people – just 2% – have said they rely on social media platforms exclusively for news. Ofcom also noted that while social media, video-sharing platforms and AI are “important gateways to news, much of the content encountered via these channels still comes from established broadcasters”.