A charity warned the decision “sends a deeply worrying message to tech firms”

Ofcom said it had decided to axe the policy from a package of measures designed to protect children online because it was "uncertain" about its effectiveness. Picture: Ted Hsu/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The UK's online safety regulator has scrapped plans to force social media companies to have human moderators reviewing livestreams - in a move branded "astonishing" by campaigners.

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Ofcom said it had decided to axe the policy from a package of measures designed to protect children online because it was "uncertain" whether it would be effective. The regulator has also removed a policy to ask platforms to restrict certain features when children are livestreaming. Andy Burrows, chief executive of the Molly Rose Foundation – set up in memory of 14-year-old Molly Russell, who died by suicide in 2017 after viewing harmful content online – said the decision to scrap the measures was "deeply worrying". Mr Burrows added: “It is astonishing that Ofcom has suspended plans for extra safeguards on livestreaming platforms when children face unprecedented risks of being groomed into acts of self-harm, sexual abuse and even suicide on these features. Read more: Ofcom’s failure on online safety is letting children down Read more: TikTok whistleblower warns AI moderation risks a 'generation’s mental health' - as millions still able to watch Perez Hilton self-harm livestream

The regulator has also removed a policy to ask platforms to restrict certain features when children are livestreaming. Picture: imageBROKER.com/Alamy

“This goes against repeated reassurances from Government and the regulator that Ofcom would robustly enforce its child safety codes regardless of plans for the social media ban. “This announcement will send a deeply worrying message to tech firms that enforcement of the Online Safety Act is effectively on hold. “Today’s decision leaves 16 and 17-year-olds with weakened online safety protections, and if the forthcoming ban delivers similar mixed results to Australia, will result in UK teens being put at increased not decreased risk of online harm.” Ofcom said it had reviewed the proposals after feedback and the Government’s decision to ban under-16s from certain social media sites from next spring.

Ofcom said it had reviewed the proposals after feedback and the Government’s decision to ban under-16s from certain social media sites from next spring. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The Government has also said harmful features such as livestreaming will be restricted for the under-18s. It will still press ahead with its plan to require platforms to provide ways for users to report instances of imminent physical harm, including animal cruelty, on livestreams. Ofcom’s report said: “We are no longer proceeding with this measure following the UK Government’s announcement of plans to restrict under-16s’ access to social media and its intention to restrict features including livestreaming and stranger communication with children for under-16s on a wider range of online services, including on gaming sites. “The Government has also announced services will need to restrict these features (livestreaming and communicating with strangers) by default for 16 and 17-year-olds.”