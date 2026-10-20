Tech firms have paid just two of 11 online safety fines, Ofcom boss admits to MPs
Of those, two fines have been paid, one is being appealed, and one is not yet overdue, leaving a total of nine currently unpaid
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Just two tech companies have paid fines to Ofcom for being in breach of the Online Safety Act, the regulator's chief executive has admitted.
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Addressing the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee this morning, Dame Melanie Dawes told MPs that eleven fines have been issued since March last year.
Of those, two have been paid, one is being appealed, and one is not yet overdue, leaving a total of nine currently unpaid.
"Of the nine that are unpaid in total, two are porn companies that have now implemented highly effective age assurance," said Dame Melanie.
"Another four have geo-blocked the UK. And so that's three that are still available without the risks being mitigated out of the 11 services."
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"We won't be able to recover every single fine on online safety," she continued.
"If foreign courts decide to... try and get in our way, there will be a point at which we have to accept that we won't be able to recover that money.
"But we will always seek to go as far as we can. And in the end, what encourages me about the companies we fined is that they've actually done the things that we want to protect the public, and that is the real test of our implementation of the Act."
She said 41 investigations have been launched in total, and "more than half have now been closed."
In March, LBC revealed 30 companies had been investigated in the first year of the Act, resulting in one fine of just £55,000 being paid.
Broadcast regulator Ofcom recovered just £55,000 of fines out of over £3 million imposed on adult sites in breach of child safety laws as of March 2026.
The regulator's effective age assurance law came into force last July, which made it mandatory for pornography sites to use robust age checks to prevent children from accessing age-inappropriate content.
Organisations in breach include pornographic platform LLC which was hit by a £1.35million fine for not having age checks in place, plus £50,000 for failing to respond to an information request.
AVS Group, another adult site, was fined a million pounds for not having robust age checks, plus £50k for failing to respond to legally binding information requests.