Of those, two fines have been paid, one is being appealed, and one is not yet overdue, leaving a total of nine currently unpaid

Dame Melanie Dawes admitted only two of 11 fines have been paid. Picture: Parliament TV

By Helen Hoddinott and Alice Padgett

Just two tech companies have paid fines to Ofcom for being in breach of the Online Safety Act, the regulator's chief executive has admitted.

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Addressing the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee this morning, Dame Melanie Dawes told MPs that eleven fines have been issued since March last year. Of those, two have been paid, one is being appealed, and one is not yet overdue, leaving a total of nine currently unpaid. "Of the nine that are unpaid in total, two are porn companies that have now implemented highly effective age assurance," said Dame Melanie. "Another four have geo-blocked the UK. And so that's three that are still available without the risks being mitigated out of the 11 services." Read More: Ofcom opens investigation into Meta over potential failure to comply with Online Safety Act Read More: Ofcom report reveals one in five Britons uses AI to keep up with news

41 investigations have been launched in total. Picture: True Images/Alamy

"We won't be able to recover every single fine on online safety," she continued. "If foreign courts decide to... try and get in our way, there will be a point at which we have to accept that we won't be able to recover that money. "But we will always seek to go as far as we can. And in the end, what encourages me about the companies we fined is that they've actually done the things that we want to protect the public, and that is the real test of our implementation of the Act." She said 41 investigations have been launched in total, and "more than half have now been closed."