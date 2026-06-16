Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has said Ofcom must become tougher and move faster against tech firms if Sir Keir Starmer’s planned ban on social media for under-16s is to be properly enforced.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Tuesday, the Technology Secretary said the regulator needed to strengthen its enforcement powers and strategy amid concerns companies are not being effectively punished for breaking online safety rules.

Asked about LBC research suggesting only £55,000 had so far been paid from £5 million in fines levied across eight companies, Ms Kendall acknowledged the regulator needed to go further.

She said: “We need to get tougher.”

The Cabinet minister said she had spoken to incoming Ofcom chair Ian Cheshire and formally requested an urgent review of the watchdog’s enforcement capability.

Ms Kendall said: “We need to make sure that if fines are given and they’re not paid, we have to take it to the next step.”

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