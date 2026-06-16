Ofcom must get tougher on tech firms if under-16s social media ban is to work, says Technology Secretary
Liz Kendall said Ofcom "need to do far more" to ensure tech firms are properly enforcing online safety rules
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has said Ofcom must become tougher and move faster against tech firms if Sir Keir Starmer’s planned ban on social media for under-16s is to be properly enforced.
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Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Tuesday, the Technology Secretary said the regulator needed to strengthen its enforcement powers and strategy amid concerns companies are not being effectively punished for breaking online safety rules.
Asked about LBC research suggesting only £55,000 had so far been paid from £5 million in fines levied across eight companies, Ms Kendall acknowledged the regulator needed to go further.
She said: “We need to get tougher.”
The Cabinet minister said she had spoken to incoming Ofcom chair Ian Cheshire and formally requested an urgent review of the watchdog’s enforcement capability.
Ms Kendall said: “We need to make sure that if fines are given and they’re not paid, we have to take it to the next step.”
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She added that Ofcom must “do far more to move far more quickly on this”, confirming she has asked for a clear enforcement strategy to be published to Parliament, alongside a new annual progress report.
Her comments come after Sir Keir Starmer unveiled plans on Monday to ban under-16s from social media, with ministers saying the burden for enforcing the rules will fall on the platforms rather than on children or parents.
Ms Kendall said companies already face major penalties under the Online Safety Act, including fines of up to 10% of qualifying worldwide revenue, while repeat offenders could face court action to disrupt their services in the UK.
She told LBC: “It’s the tech companies.”
“We need the regulator to work here because it needs to do much more,” she added.
The Government is expected to bring forward further details before Parliament votes on the ban later this year, ahead of a planned rollout in Spring 2027.
TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Instagram are among the apps included in the ban.
During his speech announcing the ban, Sir Keir called the decision a "big moment for our country".