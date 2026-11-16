Users who generate, upload or share child sexual abuse material to be banned under new Ofcom measures
Ofcom has announced a new package of measures to ensure that firms “decisively deal” with child sexual abuse material.
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Online platforms will be required to ban users who generate, upload or share child sexual abuse material under new measures announced by Ofcom.
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Under the Online Safety Act, platforms are already legally required to assess the risk of child sex abuse material appearing on their sites and take proportionate steps to address it.
The regulator is now requiring platforms to “go further” because of the scale of child sexual abuse material online, which they say is made worse by AI, and its effect on victims.
Following a consultation, Ofcom has announced a new package of measures to ensure that firms “decisively deal” with child sexual abuse material.
New measures include banning users who generate, upload or share child sexual exploitation and abuse content, as well as deploying automated tools to identify and remove previously unknown child sexual abuse material on certain platforms including all file sharing services and the largest social media platforms.
Ofcom is also expanding the scope of services using “hash matching” to find and take down known child sex abuse material on a greater number of sites and apps, including pornography services.
The regulator expects these measures to come into effect from early 2027.
Ofcom said it is also setting new standards to ensure existing anti-grooming rules are implemented comprehensively, so that all accounts held by children are “protected by default”.
It is also making “certain platforms” take hold of their algorithms and take further precautions before recommending content to children.
The announcement comes ahead of the Government’s social media ban on under-16s, which is set to come into force by spring.
Because of the ban, Ofcom is not progressing with some measures previously explored as many sites will soon be required by law to use age checks, it said.
The regulator previously proposed using “hash matching”, a technology to detect and stop the spread of known intimate images.
It has set out new requirements for “relevant services to use the same methods to find and remove known terrorist content”.
Ofcom wants to direct platforms to adopt specific forms of technology that it considers will be “most effective” in tackling illegal content.
Oliver Griffiths, Ofcom’s online safety group director, said: “While we have seen some progress from industry on tackling child sexual abuse on their platforms, we are not satisfied that enough is being done.
“Our robust new rules announced today impose important additional legal duties on companies.
“And we will keep pushing platforms to do more to prevent, detect and remove this abhorrent material, report perpetrators, and shut them out for good.
“It is now for industry to step up – and any firm that doesn’t should expect to face serious consequences.”
Rani Govender, head of child safety online at the NSPCC, said: “We welcome Ofcom’s new measures which rightly push platforms to go further to prevent and disrupt child sexual abuse material from being hosted and shared online.
“Our analysis of police data shows there are an average of 100 child sexual abuse image crimes taking place across the UK every single day, with the illegal content often produced as a result of grooming, coercion, and exploitation.
“These offences can have a devastating impact on a young person’s health and wellbeing, with the impact sometimes stretching out over many years.
“Tech companies must now enforce these rules swiftly and robustly, taking every possible step to stop child sexual abuse material appearing and spreading on their platforms.
“Where they fail, Ofcom must not hesitate to use every tool at its disposal to hold them to account.”
Hannah Swirsky, head of policy at the Internet Watch Foundation, said: “We are proud the IWF’s evidence and insights helped shape these new codes and are pleased there will be stronger detection duties and wider hash matching requirements, particularly for pornography services.
“Hash matching is a tried and trusted form of child sexual abuse material detection and the more sites deploying this protection the better.
“The harm done by the global spread of this material can’t be understated. And for victims, knowing the sharing of their sexual abuse can finally be stopped on more platforms is a lifeline.
“There is more work to be done, but these measures signal that the net is tightening and there will be fewer places to hide.”