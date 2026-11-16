Online platforms will be required to ban users who generate, upload or share child sexual abuse material under new measures announced by Ofcom.

Under the Online Safety Act, platforms are already legally required to assess the risk of child sex abuse material appearing on their sites and take proportionate steps to address it.

The regulator is now requiring platforms to “go further” because of the scale of child sexual abuse material online, which they say is made worse by AI, and its effect on victims.

Following a consultation, Ofcom has announced a new package of measures to ensure that firms “decisively deal” with child sexual abuse material.

New measures include banning users who generate, upload or share child sexual exploitation and abuse content, as well as deploying automated tools to identify and remove previously unknown child sexual abuse material on certain platforms including all file sharing services and the largest social media platforms.

Ofcom is also expanding the scope of services using “hash matching” to find and take down known child sex abuse material on a greater number of sites and apps, including pornography services.

The regulator expects these measures to come into effect from early 2027.

Ofcom said it is also setting new standards to ensure existing anti-grooming rules are implemented comprehensively, so that all accounts held by children are “protected by default”.

It is also making “certain platforms” take hold of their algorithms and take further precautions before recommending content to children.

The announcement comes ahead of the Government’s social media ban on under-16s, which is set to come into force by spring.

Because of the ban, Ofcom is not progressing with some measures previously explored as many sites will soon be required by law to use age checks, it said.

The regulator previously proposed using “hash matching”, a technology to detect and stop the spread of known intimate images.

It has set out new requirements for “relevant services to use the same methods to find and remove known terrorist content”.

Ofcom wants to direct platforms to adopt specific forms of technology that it considers will be “most effective” in tackling illegal content.