Elon Musk's X confirmed yesterday that the tool would no longer be able to create the sexualised images

Ofcom has welcomed restrictions on Grok, X's AI chatbot, but says an investigation is ongoing. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Media regulator Ofcom has welcomed restrictions placed on X's AI tool Grok amid claims it was being used to generate sexualised images of women and children.

The regulator confirmed an investigation is still ongoing into "what went wrong," and said it was working "round the clock" to get further answers. It comes after X confirmed the AI tool would no longer be able to create sexualised images, by "undressing" pictures of real people. In a statement, the social media company said: "We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis. Read more: Elon Musk’s X restricts Grok photo editing amid concerns about sexualised images Read more: Elon Musk's X to ban Grok deepfakes showing real people in revealing clothing after backlash

The Prime Minister also welcomed the news that :"X is now acting to ensure full compliance with UK law.". Picture: Alamy

"This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers." The Government earlier announced that generating sexual images without consent would be made illegal. In a full statement, Ofcom said: "X has said it's implemented measures to prevent the Grok account from being used to create intimate images of people. "This is a welcome development. However, our formal investigation remains ongoing. "We are working round the clock to progress this and get answers into what went wrong and what's being done to fix it." During Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer described the tool as "disgusting and shameful," but he also welcomed the announcement on Thursday.

