Ofcom welcomes Grok changes but confirms investigation into Musk's AI will continue
Elon Musk's X confirmed yesterday that the tool would no longer be able to create the sexualised images
Media regulator Ofcom has welcomed restrictions placed on X's AI tool Grok amid claims it was being used to generate sexualised images of women and children.
The regulator confirmed an investigation is still ongoing into "what went wrong," and said it was working "round the clock" to get further answers.
It comes after X confirmed the AI tool would no longer be able to create sexualised images, by "undressing" pictures of real people.
In a statement, the social media company said: "We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis.
"This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers."
The Government earlier announced that generating sexual images without consent would be made illegal.
In a full statement, Ofcom said: "X has said it's implemented measures to prevent the Grok account from being used to create intimate images of people.
"This is a welcome development. However, our formal investigation remains ongoing.
"We are working round the clock to progress this and get answers into what went wrong and what's being done to fix it."
During Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer described the tool as "disgusting and shameful," but he also welcomed the announcement on Thursday.
He wrote on X: "Free speech is not the freedom to violate consent. Young women's images are not public property, and their safety is not up for debate.
"I welcome that X is now acting to ensure full compliance with UK law – it must happen immediately.
"If we need to strengthen existing laws further, we are prepared to do that."
In a statement posted on X, the company later said it would "geoblock the ability of all users to generate images of real people in bikinis, underwear, and similar attire via the Grok account and in Grok in X in those jurisdictions where it’s illegal."
Geoblocking prevents access to a feature for people based in particular countries, but the change still leaves open the possibility that it could be circumvented with a VPN.