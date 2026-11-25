Thousands more offenders to be tagged before leaving prison
A recent report warned of delays to fitting monitoring tags that it said could give victims a “false sense of assurance”.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Thousands more offenders will be tagged before leaving prison in a bid to tighten supervision of those released.
Listen to this article
The move expands on a pilot scheme to fit eligible offenders with GPS, alcohol and curfew tags before they leave the prison gates, rather than sending them off with a tagging order in place.
It comes as further waves of offenders are set to be released early over the next year to free up prison spaces in overcrowded jails in England and Wales.
Six prisons started fitting tags before departure last year under the “tagging at source” scheme, and more will follow suit to bring the number to 83 by the end of March.
Read more: Baby P’s evil mother set to move to open prison after Parole Board refused to release her from jail
Read more: Tories would scrap early release scheme and embark on massive prison building programme, party says
Justice Secretary Alex Norris said: “Criminals and defendants should be under no illusion that leaving prison or court means escaping the watchful eye of the authorities.
“Tagging is just one of the many tools we use to monitor offenders, but the evidence shows it works.
“By fitting tags before they even walk through the prison gates or out of court, we’re tightening the net around those who break the law and making sure there is nowhere to hide from the consequences of their actions.”
A recent report warned of delays to fitting monitoring tags that it said could give victims a “false sense of assurance”.
Almost half of electronic tags are not fitted promptly, with some taking up to five months, an early briefing of the report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation (HMIP) warned in September.
The early release scheme will see some 5,000 prisoners released in stages, down from 6,000 after ministers intervened to exempt rapists and the most serious child sex offenders from the scheme after a backlash.
A separate three-month pilot at two London magistrates’ courts will see some monitors and tags fitted before offenders leave court.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Probation, Martin Jones, said: “As our recent inspection of electronic monitoring in practice made clear, tagging must happen at the earliest opportunity if it is to protect the public and support rehabilitation.”
Offenders can also be subject to a range of conditions on release, including no contact orders, requirements on where to live and curfews – or face recall to prison.
New restriction zones brought in under the Labour Government mean probation officers can confine serious sexual and violent offenders to designated areas.
Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy criticised the early release scheme and said the Conservatives would build 50,000 new prison places as well as deporting foreign national offenders.
“Tagging clearly has its place but it is no substitute for a prison system that works.
“Criminals being are released early, only to reoffend, and end up back into a system at breaking point. This is not a plan to protect the public,” he said.