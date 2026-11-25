A recent report warned of delays to fitting monitoring tags that it said could give victims a “false sense of assurance”.

Thousands more offenders to be tagged before leaving prison. Picture: Xinhua/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Thousands more offenders will be tagged before leaving prison in a bid to tighten supervision of those released.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The move expands on a pilot scheme to fit eligible offenders with GPS, alcohol and curfew tags before they leave the prison gates, rather than sending them off with a tagging order in place. It comes as further waves of offenders are set to be released early over the next year to free up prison spaces in overcrowded jails in England and Wales. Six prisons started fitting tags before departure last year under the “tagging at source” scheme, and more will follow suit to bring the number to 83 by the end of March. Read more: Baby P’s evil mother set to move to open prison after Parole Board refused to release her from jail Read more: Tories would scrap early release scheme and embark on massive prison building programme, party says

Justice Secretary Alex Norris said: “Criminals and defendants should be under no illusion that leaving prison or court means escaping the watchful eye of the authorities. “Tagging is just one of the many tools we use to monitor offenders, but the evidence shows it works. “By fitting tags before they even walk through the prison gates or out of court, we’re tightening the net around those who break the law and making sure there is nowhere to hide from the consequences of their actions.” A recent report warned of delays to fitting monitoring tags that it said could give victims a “false sense of assurance”. Almost half of electronic tags are not fitted promptly, with some taking up to five months, an early briefing of the report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation (HMIP) warned in September. The early release scheme will see some 5,000 prisoners released in stages, down from 6,000 after ministers intervened to exempt rapists and the most serious child sex offenders from the scheme after a backlash. A separate three-month pilot at two London magistrates’ courts will see some monitors and tags fitted before offenders leave court.

The early release scheme will see some 5,000 prisoners released in stages. Picture: Eleventh Hour Photography/Alamy