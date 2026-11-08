From competing with people who had been privately educated, to not being put forward for opportunities because somebody decided it was better for a man to pitch, to being spoken to rudely by people who would never have spoken that way to a male colleague. It is why I founded End Workplace Bullying Day, and why I now spend a good part of my working life helping employers deal with behaviour they would rather believe isn’t happening.

Most of that behaviour arrives wearing a disguise, and the disguise is usually called banter.

With the office Christmas party season almost upon us, this is a particularly good time to ask ourselves what people feel entitled to say when they are away from their desks, the atmosphere is more relaxed, and perhaps a few drinks have been consumed. Remarks that might cause an awkward silence in a meeting can suddenly be dismissed as harmless fun.

What actually counts as discriminatory banter?

Have you ever laughed along to a joke at work, thinking this isn’t really that funny, or shrugged off a comment from a colleague even though you knew it wasn’t appropriate? Most of us have, because laughing is easier than the alternative, and because objecting in front of everybody else takes more nerve than most people have on an ordinary workday.

At the Christmas party, when everybody is supposed to be enjoying themselves, the pressure to laugh along can be even stronger than the pressure to be the person accused of spoiling the evening.

Discriminatory banter involves remarks or comments that are demeaning or offensive to individuals or groups based on their characteristics, and which are then dismissed as jokes; these can include stereotypes, slurs, or commentary relating to race, gender, sex, sexual orientation, age and appearance. Our latest survey found that 45% of UK workers say discriminatory banter exists in their workplace, with almost one in four saying it happens often or sometimes, and that figure hasn’t shifted since we asked the same question in 2023.

Why isn’t "it was only a joke" a defence?

Because whether something was harmless depends on what was said and the effect it had, not on the label attached to it afterwards. Under the Equality Act, harassment can arise where conduct has the purpose or effect of violating somebody’s dignity, or of creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment, and it is that phrase, purpose or effect, that catches people out. Somebody can be entirely sincere in saying they meant nothing by it; that sincerity has no bearing on how their words landed on the person they were aimed at.

Our research suggests a lot of people simply don’t know where the line sits. Only 53% recognised that commenting on somebody’s body after they have lost weight or had a baby could amount to sexual harassment, which means almost half did not, and I would guess a good number of them have said something along those lines at some point and would be horrified to learn where it could end up.

Women encounter this far more often than men, with 28% telling us they had received comments about their appearance, body or clothing at work compared with 16% of men, and 26% saying they had felt pressure to laugh off inappropriate behaviour rather than challenge it, compared with 15% of men.

Why don’t people report it?

For the same reason they laugh along in the first place. If speaking up means being thought humourless, oversensitive or difficult, most people will keep quiet, so the comment gets repeated, and repeated, until it stops being a comment at all and becomes simply the way things are done. The employer, seeing an empty grievance file, concludes there is no problem.

I hear this constantly from businesses who tell me nobody has ever raised anything, but when more than a quarter of the women we surveyed have felt pressure to laugh things off, a workplace with no complaints might be a happy one, or it might be one where nobody believes reporting is worth the trouble.

What has changed in the law?

Since October 2024, employers have had a duty to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment, and on 30 October 2026 that obligation was strengthened to require them to take “all reasonable steps”. It is only one extra word, but it moves the bar considerably, because employers must now take every step that is reasonable for their organisation, having regard to the risks their employees face.

The same changes make employers liable for harassment of their staff by third parties, including customers, clients, suppliers and patients, where they have failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent it. That is the part I expect to catch people out, because most of the policies I am asked to review say a great deal about how colleagues treat one another and nothing whatsoever about what a client may say to your receptionist.

What should employers be doing now?

Risk assessments that reflect your actual workplace rather than a template

Policies written in plain English that somebody might genuinely read

Training that helps staff recognise this behaviour, extended beyond managers to everyone

Reporting routes people feel able to use, and confidence that something will happen when they do

At this time of year, that should also include thinking about what happens when employees socialise together outside the office, particularly at Christmas parties where alcohol is involved and clients or suppliers may also be present.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has guidance that helps, but you still have to think about your own workforce, because the risks in a hospital are not the risks in a law firm. If banter has become part of the culture where you work, look honestly at what is being said, who is on the receiving end, and whether your people believe they can raise something without it costing them.

What about the Christmas party?

The office Christmas party is a good test of whether the standards employers talk about during the working week are properly understood. With alcohol involved, hierarchies loosened and colleagues socialising somewhere that doesn't feel like work, it can become all too easy for people to excuse inappropriate remarks as a bit of harmless banter. But the fact that something is said over a glass of wine rather than across a desk doesn't make it any less offensive to the person on the receiving end.

Employers therefore have a useful opportunity before the celebrations begin to remind people what behaviour is expected of them, make sure managers know how to respond if somebody crosses a line, and reiterate how employees can raise a concern afterwards. Nobody wants to turn the Christmas party into a compliance exercise, but there is no reason why everybody shouldn't be able to enjoy themselves without having to tolerate behaviour that would be unacceptable during the normal working day.

As businesses prepare for their Christmas celebrations, I would encourage employers to think carefully about the behaviour they allow to pass as banter, and whether everyone within their organisation feels comfortable speaking up when something is said or done that crosses the line. After all, the Christmas party is supposed to be an enjoyable occasion for everybody, not just those who are having the loudest laugh.

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Tina Chander is a Partner at Weightmans and founder of End Workplace Bullying Day.

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