Officers at Windsor Castle investigated over allegations of sleeping on duty
Allegations include officers leaving posts unattended and sleeping while on duty
Police officers protecting the royal family at Windsor Castle are under investigation over allegations they slept while on duty.
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A number of officers on protective duties from the Metropolitan Police’s Royalty and Specialist Protection team are being investigated after concerns were raised.
Allegations include officers leaving posts unattended and sleeping while on duty, The Sun reported.
The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) has launched an investigation and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed, the force said.
A decision from the DPS over whether any of the officers under investigation should be placed on restrictive duties is expected before the end of next week.
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A Met Police spokesperson said: “The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has launched an urgent investigation following concerns raised regarding the conduct of a number of officers on protective duties at Windsor Castle.
“The allegations include officers leaving posts unattended and sleeping while on duty.
“The alleged behaviour falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly in frontline protective roles.
“The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed and concluded that this matter will be investigated locally by the Met.
“As part of their inquiries, DPS is assessing whether any of those under investigation should be placed on restricted duties.
“A decision is expected to be made on this before the end of next week.”
Buckingham Palace declined to comment and the IOPC was unavailable to comment.