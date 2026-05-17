Police officers protecting the royal family at Windsor Castle are under investigation over allegations they slept while on duty.

A number of officers on protective duties from the Metropolitan Police’s Royalty and Specialist Protection team are being investigated after concerns were raised.

Allegations include officers leaving posts unattended and sleeping while on duty, The Sun reported.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) has launched an investigation and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed, the force said.

A decision from the DPS over whether any of the officers under investigation should be placed on restrictive duties is expected before the end of next week.

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