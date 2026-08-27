Two police officers died from head and neck injuries after their marked vehicle was hit by a car going the wrong way down a dual carriageway, an inquest opening has heard.

Pc Matthew Blades, 37, and Pc Tom Clough, 38, died in a head-on collision on the A66 near Middlesbrough on Saturday.

On Thursday inquests into their deaths were opened and adjourned at Teesside Coroner’s Court.In short, consecutive hearings, coroner Paul Appleton said Pc Blades was identified by his wife, and Pc Clough by his partner.

The provisional cause of death was said to be head and neck injuries for Pc Blades, and neck injuries for Pc Clough.

Mr Appleton said that in the early hours of August 22 there was a collision on the A66 at South Bank between a police vehicle and a Volkswagen Passat.

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