Prevent is the government anti-extremism scheme that is designed to divert people from radicalisation

Axel Rudakubana murdered three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop . Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Counter-terrorism officials could see a record number of referrals under the government anti-extremism scheme Prevent in the wake of the Southport attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Laurence Taylor said a significant increase had been seen since the harrowing murders at a children’s dance class in July 2024. Last week he told MPs there could be 10,000 referrals to Prevent in a year, up from the usual figure of around 7,000 or 8,000. Prevent is the government anti-extremism scheme that is designed to divert people from radicalisation and terrorism. Speaking to journalists on Monday, Mr Taylor said: “We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of Prevent referrals, particularly since Southport. “We are on course to having a record number of Prevent referrals this year.” Read more: Professional footballer among those stabbed in mass knife attack on train Read more: Trump threatens to go 'guns-a-blazing' into Nigeria over 'mass slaughter' of Christians

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Laurence Taylor. Picture: Alamy

It is estimated that just over half (52%) of the referrals since January 2025 are for people with no fixed ideology, or no fixed ideology susceptible to radicalisation. The next largest proportion is extreme right wing, then for a fixation with extreme violence, and then Islamist extremism. Official government figures on the scheme are due to be released later this month.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Alamy