The UK is now generating enough offshore wind power to roast more than three million turkeys in electric ovens at once this Christmas, figures have suggested.

They then divided this by the average electricity consumption of a given item.

Researchers from the organisation took this total capacity and multiplied it by the Government's offshore wind load factor (0.3814) - the actual amount of electricity generated relative to its maximum potential over a period.

The country currently has the capacity to generate 16.1 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind, according to RenewableUK.

Both industry body RenewableUK and the Energy Department (DESNZ) have unveiled calculations on the potential for renewable energy to light up festivities both this year and in the coming years.

For some, this meant taking an average where power consumption per day might vary widely depending on size.

According to the calculations, 16.1GW of offshore wind can help to roast more than three million turkeys in electric ovens at once.

It could also potentially heat more than 260 million cups of mulled wines per hour or power more than three million electric fireplaces simultaneously.

Elsewhere, the organisation found that 16.1GW could power more than 15,000 average-sized Christmas markets or more than 1.8 million pubs.

Nathan Bennett, a director at RenewableUK, said: "Offshore wind, which just turned 25 in the UK, is powering the country over the festive season and ensuring we can stay warm, enjoy the lights and look forward to all the trimmings at the dinner table.

"But it's not just for Christmas, with a record 17% of the country's electricity coming from offshore wind last year and our capacity set to triple by 2030.

"The remarkable growth of offshore wind since the turn of the century has also brought jobs, investment, opportunities for supply chain companies to provide high-value goods and services to wind farms here and abroad, energy security and environmental benefits to communities all around the country.

"And this all comes at stable prices, which is good news for billpayers."

Meanwhile, DESNZ calculated how renewables will help to power Christmas activities in the coming years.

The Government said it has given the green light to an additional 4.5GW of solar and 4.7GW of offshore wind since it came to power in July 2024.

This additional 9.2GW - which should be up and running by 2030 - can alone power more than 73 million Christmas trees and broadcast the King's speech to in excess of 7.5 billion TVs, according to its calculations.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: "As we approach Christmas, it is clear that the actions we've taken to take back control of our energy, protect households against volatile fossil fuel markets and take £150 of costs off bills from April are snow joke.

"Since July 2024, we've consented enough clean, homegrown power to light over 73 million Christmas trees and broadcast the King's speech to over 7.5 billion TVs.

"We're delivering homegrown clean power that will create up to 400,000 well-paid jobs by 2030 and help us get bills down for good for working people."