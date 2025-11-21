Major forecasters Cornwall Insight had predicted a 1% drop - but the energy regulator has moved in the opposite direction.

Between January and March, the typical annual dual fuel bill will be £1,758 - up from the current £1,755 cap. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Household energy bills will rise by 0.2 per cent from January after Ofgem raised its next price cap, despite wholesale energy costs falling since August.

The regulator said energy bills will rise by about 28p a month for the average dual-fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales. This amounts to an average overall bill of £1,758 per year for those on a default tariff, up from the current £1,755 cap. Read more: Brits in more energy debt than when bills peaked in 2022 - with green levies blamed Read more: Take some green levies, not VAT, off bills to cut energy costs, Treasury urged

The funding for government’s Sizewell C nuclear project - around £1 per month - was one of the reasons for the price cap change . Picture: Getty

The increase comes as a shock to many, after major forecasters Cornwall Insight predicted prices to fall by 1% because of lower wholesale energy prices. Ofgem said wholesale prices were currently stable and had fallen by 4% over the past three months, but that conditions remained “volatile” due to events around the world. It added that the price cap change is driven by government policy costs and operating costs. This includes funding government’s Sizewell C nuclear project - around £1 per month - which will bring more clean power. Households are also using more energy on average, while temporary costs related to the extension of the Warm Homes Discount scheme have also played a part in the cap rising. Tim Jarvis, director general of markets for Ofgem, said: “While energy prices have fallen in real terms over the past two years, we know people may not be feeling it in their pockets. “The price cap helps protect households from overpaying for energy. But it’s only a safety net and there are practical ways that customers can pay less for their energy. “While wholesale energy costs are stabilising, they still make up the largest portion of our bills which leaves us open to volatile prices.”

