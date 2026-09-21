Nearly three-quarters of school leaders felt the direction of travel on inspections had worsened in the past year

Minister of State for Education Lucy Powell arrives at 10 Downing Street to attend the first Cabinet meeting of the new parliamentary session. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A head teachers’ union has demanded a halt to graded Ofsted inspections and raised fears they still pose a risk to life.

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Nearly three-quarters of school leaders felt the direction of travel on inspections had worsened in the past year, a more than 5,000-participant survey by The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) found. This comes ahead of the one year anniversary of the watchdog scrapping single-word judgments for schools and replacing them with report cards with different grades for various areas. NAHT has raised concerns that the change does not ease the pressure on school leaders, and urged ministers to swap the “high-stakes, low-trust” Ofsted grades for a short narrative report on schools’ strengths and areas for development. Read more: Trump announces triumphal arch will contain drones and snipers Read more: Burnham announces specialist rape courts to be introduced across England and Wales

It is now calling on the Government to halt graded Ofsted inspections to allow for a review of how they work. NAHT’s general secretary, Paul Whiteman, said on Monday: “The clear theme emerging across all the feedback we have received is that this Ofsted framework is even more stressful than the one that preceded it. “It poses a real and present danger to the well-being and mental health of school leaders and teachers, possibly even a risk to life.” An Ofsted spokesperson said: “Over the last three years, we have worked closely with teaching unions to deliver significant reforms to how Ofsted inspections work, to reduce unnecessary pressure on teachers.” In November, NAHT’s bid to bring a legal challenge against Ofsted over plans to grade schools through report cards was dismissed at the High Court.

Protestors maintain a vigil outside the offices of Ofsted following the handing in of a petition at the Department for Education calling for urgent reform of the school inspection system and the replacement of Ofsted on 23 March 2023. Picture: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Examples of NAHT members’ “damaging experiences” in relation to inspections have now been sent to education secretary Lucy Powell. Mr Whiteman said: “We warmly welcome the new education secretary’s recent words stating how seriously she takes leader wellbeing and her determination to get not just the Ofsted framework, but the whole culture of accountability, right. “A system which leaves leaders and their teams feeling so anxious, overwhelmed and demoralised both before and after inspections isn’t just bad for their health – it cannot be conducive to ensuring children receive the first-rate education they deserve. “Really fundamental changes to inspection are needed, and we stand ready to work with the new government to achieve that. “In the meantime, there remains a risk to the safety of school leaders, which is why we are calling for graded inspections to be halted.”

A head teachers’ union has demanded a halt to graded Ofsted inspections and raised fears they still pose a risk to life. Picture: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

The headteacher at Claypool Primary School, Bolton, lost sleep and considered early retirement around an inspection under the new framework. In a statement shared by NAHT, Amanda Hulme said: “It was definitely damaging to my health and really quite distressing. “I couldn’t sleep and it led to my blood pressure and pulse rate increasing. “Inspectors were required to work through a set of pre-determined bullet points, and much of what we do as a school simply did not ‘count’ within the framework, regardless of its impact or quality. “The effect on my team has also been significant, with some colleagues no longer wanting to pursue headship, and another teacher considering leaving the profession entirely.