When Ofsted announced its reforms to the school inspection framework, it did so to improve fairness, provide clarity for parents, and increase the focus on inclusion, SEND and leadership pressures.

Now, six months on from its launch, this is what His Majesty’s Inspectors (HMI), who are responsible for delivering it, are saying.

Since the new framework launched, all school-based inspections are now led by HMI. One of the most significant improvements to the framework is the shift to a more nuanced, conversation-led approach to inspection; something we advocated for in our 2025 report: ‘Beyond the framework’. This has enabled deeper engagement with school leaders and allowed HMI to prioritise professional dialogue alongside collecting evidence. Generally speaking, this has been well received across the sector and has enabled more context-driven inspections, which is particularly beneficial for schools serving challenging communities.

Crucially, the separation of academic achievement from curriculum quality and teaching has created space for schools to demonstrate excellence beyond outcomes alone. Previously, weaker results could overshadow strong practice elsewhere, but now, schools can be recognised for the quality of the education they provide, even when outcomes are still improving.

The greater focus on vulnerable pupils is also welcome. The framework recognises multiple forms of vulnerability, encompassing groups such as Pupil Premium, children in care, young carers and SEND, reflecting a more realistic understanding of the varying needs that exist within the system.

However, the transition has not been without its challenges. HMI report issues with the amalgamation of the attendance and behaviour grading categories. Schools improving behaviour but still tackling attendance are finding their progress is not being recognised. Consistency is also an issue: while HMI lead all inspections, much evidence gathering is conducted by team inspectors, where experience can vary significantly.

Questions have also been raised about the term ‘expected’, which much of the sector see as replacing ‘good’. It indicates a high bar, but risks sounding underwhelming or even negative; potentially leading parents to misinterpret a positive judgement.

Finally, the shift towards a more HMI led inspection model has been supported by a necessary and welcome recruitment drive to address earlier capacity constraints. As new inspectors join, it will be important that Ofsted continues to invest in high quality training and effective ongoing support so that capability is built sustainably. The FDA is keen to work constructively with Ofsted and will be monitoring how this develops, as getting this right is essential both to protecting staff wellbeing and to maintaining confidence in the inspection system.

The framework has the potential to strengthen the quality and consistency of inspection, but its success ultimately rests on the capacity and wellbeing of HMI. As highlighted in our ‘Beyond the Framework’ report, three in five HMI are working more than 10 hours above their contracted hours each week. We therefore welcome the employer’s commitment to working with us to explore the introduction of a ‘Fair Workload Pledge’ and look forward to this initiative taking meaningful steps to address the significant pressures identified in the report.

If we are to deliver a truly nuanced, supportive inspections process, the wellbeing of those administering the inspections must be protected.

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Matt Newman is the FDA National Officer with remit for Ofsted.

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