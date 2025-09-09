Ofsted will roll out a new five-grade inspection system for schools in England starting this November, replacing its long-standing four-judgment framework.

An independent poll by YouGov found that almost seven out of 10 parents surveyed preferred the new-look report cards to Ofsted’s current inspection reports, with nine out of 10 saying they were easy to understand.

The changes made will provide parents with “more granularity and nuance about a provider’s performance,” Ofsted said.

Every inspection will also focus on provision for disadvantaged children, those with a special educational need or disability (SEND), and those who are known to social care, with a specific grade for inclusion.

The new system includes colour-coded report cards with five ratings: exceptional, strong standard, expected standard, needs attention, and urgent improvement. These will assess key areas such as behaviour and attendance.

In the early years, Ofsted will increase the frequency of inspections from every six years to every four, with an enhanced focus on the quality of education and care.

An additional inspector for school inspections will also be added in response to concerns about workload and wellbeing from teachers.

The move follows sustained criticism of Ofsted’s previous inspection model, which came under intense scrutiny after the death of headteacher Ruth Perry in 2023.

Perry died shortly after her school was downgraded from “outstanding” to “inadequate” due to safeguarding concerns.

In response, Ofsted launched the “Big Listen” consultation, seeking feedback from parents, teachers, and education leaders. Over 6,500 responses helped shape the new approach.

is Majesty’s Chief Inspector Sir Martyn Oliver said: “Ofsted exists to keep children safe and improve their lives.

“Children deserve the best possible education; their parents deserve the best possible information and education professionals deserve to have their work fairly assessed by experts.

“The changes we are presenting today aim to achieve all three of these things.

“Our new report cards will give parents a clearer understanding of the strengths and areas for improvement at the places where their children learn.

“We will work with the professionals in schools, early years and further education to help them showcase the best of what they do – and help them identify where they can improve.”

An independent report by Sinead McBrearty, the chief executive of charity Education Support, said that stakeholders had called for the roll-out of the changes to be stopped or slowed down, while Perry’s sister Professor Julia Waters has also urged the Education Secretary to halt them.

Addressing these concerns, Sir Martyn said there would be a “steady and assured start” to inspection and added that the reforms have been “called for for a long time”.

He also said he would be speaking to Professor Waters to go through the proposed changes with her.

Sir Martyn said he had commissioned both the report by Ms McBrearty and an independent learning review by Dame Christine Gilbert in the wake of Perry’s death to “make sure that we’d learned all lessons”.

He added: “I don’t believe that this is a continuation of the practice. I drive past schools all the time where they’ve got banners outside and they use one word to describe the entire setting.

“This is fairer because it describes all of the strengths and areas for improvement.”