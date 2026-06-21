Ofsted is set to carry out 3,000 more unannounced visits to nurseries each year as part of a government-backed effort to spot safety risks earlier and act faster on urgent problems.

The number of surprise inspections will be tripled compared with 2025, and the Department for Education says the extra visits should help allow quicker intervention and make nurseries safer.

More than £8 million a year in funding is being allocated to support Ofsted’s work, including tougher checks before nurseries open, more face-to-face interviews with applicants, and a larger team of inspectors for bigger or more complex settings.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Nothing matters more than keeping children safe. Parents should be able to trust that when they leave their child at a nursery, they are in safe hands.

“This investment means more surprise Ofsted visits, stronger checks, and faster action where there are concerns – so risks are spotted early and dealt with quickly. Early education gives children the best start in life, and we are making sure it is backed by the high standards of care and protection families expect.”

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