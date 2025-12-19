It’s a million miles away from fact, but it’s a stupendously funny tale of a family we’ve all heard of.

I went into the show knowing nothing about its contents - and I loved it because of this. So I’m not going to tell you anything. I’m not even going to tell you who the incredibly famous figure that's depicted in the show is.

Mary is the main character, performed by the wonderful Mason Alexander Park. The character is ridiculous and super camp - somewhere between Rupaul’s Drag Race and Absolutely Fabulous.

She’s bored of being the wife of a very important person and turns to booze to pass the time. The alcohol drives her crazy and she leaves a destructive path everywhere she goes.

It’s over-the-top and completely hilarious.