Gas and oil prices soar and queues grow at UK pumps as Iran warns it will ‘set fire’ to ships in Strait of Hormuz
Oil prices have risen further as the Middle East war rages - with Iranian officials saying the country would "set fire to anyone who tries to pass through" the Strait of Hormuz, a key crude oil shipping route.
Brent crude prices increased by 3.2% to $80 a barrel while the price of gas surged by 30% on Tuesday, after Iran took action to block the strait.
Ebrahim Jabbari, an adviser to the commander-in-chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), told state TV that said ships "should not come to this region. They will certainly face a serious response from us".
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is crucial to the global economy, with about 20% of the world's oil and gas passing through the waterway.
The UK is likely to see higher fuel prices if the cost of oil remains high, according to Alasdair Locke, chairman of Motor Fuel Group, the UK's largest independent forecourt operator.
"With the price of oil going up, that is inevitably going to feed through in due course to higher prices at the pump," he said.
The AA said prices will "inevitably increase" while the RAC said the conflict has the "potential to push up pump prices" but "it's not a certainty".
Sarah Powell, Associate Director of Air Freight Services at Baxter Freight, said: "With the Strait of Hormuz now closed to commercial vessels and congestion building at major regional hubs, many carriers are being forced to reroute via much longer shipping lanes such as the Cape of Good Hope. This is extending transit times considerably and leading to the introduction of new surcharges.
“On the air freight side, widespread airspace closures across countries including Bahrain, Israel, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq and Iran have meant many airlines have suspended services and restricted new bookings and cargo acceptance for at least 24 hours. "
On Monday, the price of Brent crude oil soared by as much as 13%, rising above 82 US dollars a barrel, before dropping back.
Pump prices at UK forecourts had already increased slightly in recent days.
AA president Edmund King said much of the increase in oil prices since the start of the war was "being factored in by market traders" in advance.
He predicted that petrol prices could return to levels last seen at the start of 2026, when a litre of petrol was an average of 135.7p, compared with as low as 131.9p last month.
Mr King said: "Obviously, some global oil distribution disruption will continue depending on the length of the conflict and issues in the Strait of Hormuz.
"Pump prices in the coming weeks will inevitably increase, possibly in the short term back up to where they were at the start of the year."
He went on: "There is no need for drivers to break their refuelling routine.
"It takes time for cost increases to work their way through to the pump.
"Most car commuters will already have filled up for the start of the working week.
"They now have 300 miles or more in their tank - plenty of time to gauge what is happening at the pumps and then go looking for the cheaper fuel."
RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: "While the conflict in the Middle East undoubtedly has the potential to push up pump prices in the UK, it's not a certainty.
"The oil price would have to rise significantly and stay that way for some time to have a dramatic effect."
He added that oil prices reaching 100 dollars per barrel would take petrol prices "nearer to 150p per litre, but it's all too soon to know".
Andrew Watson, director at pump price comparison service PetrolPrices, said: "Global events over the weekend have pushed wholesale fuel costs sharply higher, and that is likely to feed through to UK pump prices in the coming days.
"Motorists should expect gradual price rises across both petrol and diesel.
"The best way for drivers to protect themselves is to shop around.
"During periods of volatility, the gap between the highest and lowest local prices often widens."
The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The Government is monitoring the situation closely.
"The UK benefits from strong and diverse security of energy supplies.
"The Energy Secretary (Ed Miliband) spoke to the executive director of the International Energy Agency (Dr Fatih Birol) over the weekend."
The spokesman added: "There are currently no reported impacts to UK fuel supply.
"DESNZ (the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero) will continue to monitor UK fuel stocks and sales."