By Asher McShane

Oil prices have risen further as the Middle East war rages - with Iranian officials saying the country would "set fire to anyone who tries to pass through" the Strait of Hormuz, a key crude oil shipping route.

Brent crude prices increased by 3.2% to $80 a barrel while the price of gas surged by 30% on Tuesday, after Iran took action to block the strait. Ebrahim Jabbari, an adviser to the commander-in-chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), told state TV that said ships "should not come to this region. They will certainly face a serious response from us". Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is crucial to the global economy, with about 20% of the world's oil and gas passing through the waterway. The UK is likely to see higher fuel prices if the cost of oil remains high, according to Alasdair Locke, chairman of Motor Fuel Group, the UK's largest independent forecourt operator. Read more: Israel launches ground invasion of Lebanon and Trump warns 'hardest hits were yet to come' Read more: First evacuation plane packed with relieved Brits lands at Heathrow after scramble for flights out of UAE

"With the price of oil going up, that is inevitably going to feed through in due course to higher prices at the pump," he said. The AA said prices will "inevitably increase" while the RAC said the conflict has the "potential to push up pump prices" but "it's not a certainty". Sarah Powell, Associate Director of Air Freight Services at Baxter Freight, said: "With the Strait of Hormuz now closed to commercial vessels and congestion building at major regional hubs, many carriers are being forced to reroute via much longer shipping lanes such as the Cape of Good Hope. This is extending transit times considerably and leading to the introduction of new surcharges. “On the air freight side, widespread airspace closures across countries including Bahrain, Israel, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq and Iran have meant many airlines have suspended services and restricted new bookings and cargo acceptance for at least 24 hours. " On Monday, the price of Brent crude oil soared by as much as 13%, rising above 82 US dollars a barrel, before dropping back.

