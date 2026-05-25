Brent crude was down by 5.5% on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

Oil prices have plunged amid reports that the US and Iran are close to securing an agreement that would reopen the strait of Hormuz.

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Stock markets have risen in Asia, with global oil benchmark Brent down by 5.5% at $97.90 (£72.64) on Monday, while US-traded crude was 5.9% lower at $90.93 (£67.45). Reports now suggest that a peace deal between the US and Iran a deal is not "fully negotiated yet", and that no agreement would be signed today. US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that "both sides must take their time and get it right". However, secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Monday that a deal to with Iran could in materialise “today”. Talking about a potential deal, Rubio said in New Delhi: “We thought we might have some news last night, maybe today – I wouldn’t read too much into it. We have what I think is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the straits. It has a lot of support in the Gulf.” Read more: 'I don't make bad deals': Trump says Iran talks 'constructive' but nations 'must take time' amid hopes for end to war Read more: Households set to learn of energy bills hike from July amid Iran war impact

Asian shares rose on Monday amid optimism that the US and Iran could secure a deal. Picture: Alamy

The Nikkei 225 stock index in Japan rose above 65,000 for the first time after gaining 3% amid renewed hope that the Strait of Hormuz would soon reopen Meanwhile, UK and US energy and financial markets are closed on Monday for public holidays. Trump previously said the deal would include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, without giving further details. The waterway is where around a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) passes, and it has been closed since the conflict started on 28 February. Trump said “negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner” - but noted the US blockade on Iranian ports will remain until an agreement is signed. Middle East officials told the Associated Press on Sunday that the US was close to reaching a deal with Iran that would end the war, a vital conduit for global energy supplies and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. “Both sides must take their time and get it right,” Trump said, adding: "I don't make bad deals."

President Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. (USA). Picture: Alamy