Chinese refiners suspended exports of oil products to regions beyond Hong Kong and Macau for the foreseeable future

Exports of oil products were suspended by Chinese refiners to regions beyond Hong Kong and Macau for the forseeable. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Oil prices have risen by 2% on Thursday after China suspended exports of oil, marking a danger for already squeezed fuel markets facing global shortages amid the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran.

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Diesel has hit a record high price in the UK. Picture: Alamy

In response, the government has stressed the "diversity and resilience" of its diesel supply and has also denied reports of a 50mph speed limit to cut use or that it was rationing fuel. A spokesman told LBC: “We have a diverse and resilient supply. We continue to engage with our international partners and the UK fuel industry.” A survey by WhatCar this week found that an 8,000-mile-per-year use of a car would result in an extra £400 being spent by diesel car drivers. However, even with diesel costing more than ever, it is still possible to save money.

Diesel and petrol prices at a Shell station in London. Picture: Alamy

How to save money on diesel Driving at 40- 50 mph The RAC has found that driving at 40- 50 mph is the most fuel-efficient speed to be at. Switch off air conditioning Blasting air-con can feel nice, but the AA has found that consistent use can also increase fuel consumption by 10%. Extra weight uses up fuel Carrying more items than you need within the car can also cause it to use more fuel, as the engine is put under more pressure to reach the same speeds. One item that can quite easily go to make a saving is an unused roof rack, which can additionally make a car less aerodynamic.

Keeping tyres well topped up is a money-saving technique. Picture: Alamy