Prices rose again amid reports that three ships had been attacked by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz

The cost of petrol the pumps has increased dramatically since the conflict started as a result of the closure. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Oil prices are in flux after US President Donald Trump announced an extension of a two-week ceasefire with Iran until peace talks have progressed.

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A two-week pause in hostilities between the two countries had been due to expire on Wednesday evening, Washington time. Trump did not give a deadline for the ceasefire extension. However the US will continue to blockade Iranian ports until Tehran presents a "unified proposal", President Trump added. The global benchmark wholesale oil price dipped to $97.60 (£72.14) a barrel after the announcement. Read more: UK inflation accelerates after Iran war drives sharp rise in fuel prices Read more: Why has inflation increased, and how high will prices rise?

President Trump Holds NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day Event At The White House. Picture: Getty

However the price climbed back up again amid reports of ships being attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, hitting $100 a barrel before dropping slightly. At least three ships were attacked by Iran, hours after Donald Trump extended the ceasefire in the Middle East. Energy markets have been in continuous flux since the US and Israel attacked Iran on 28 February. Iran responded by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz waterway, which is one of the world's busiest oil shipping lanes. The cost of crude has increased dramatically since the conflict started as a result of the closure. Read more: Tui cuts profit guidance after £34.8m hit from Iran war disruption Read more: Three ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz and two 'seized by Iran' after Trump extended ceasefire

Vehicles pass a petrol station as they make their way down the A3 during the morning rush hour near Ripley, south-west of London on April 22, 2026. Picture: Getty

The ONS found that the average price of petrol rose by 8.6p per litre between February and March to 140.2p per litre. This marked the highest price since August 2024. Diesel prices meanwhile increased by 17.6p per litre in March to an average of 158.7p per litre, the highest price since November 2023.