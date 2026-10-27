This is the shocking moment a giant oil rig carrying 115 people collapsed into the sea off the coast of Gabon on Saturday.

Early reports say that the incident, which occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. (2040 GMT) on Saturday, killed one employee and left four others missing.

One Indian national, who was one of the five people who were initially unaccounted for, has been found dead.

The four people who remain missing include three Gabonese nationals and one other expat, according to Reuters.

The Prospector 5 rig, which belongs to and is operated by Borr Drilling, collapsed late on Saturday off the coast of Mayumba, Gabon. It was located at the Dussafu Marin permit, a licence off the Gabon coast.

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