Oil rig with 115 people on board collapses into the sea off Gabon coast
Early reports say that the incident, which occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. (2040 GMT) on Saturday, killed one employee and left four others missing.
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This is the shocking moment a giant oil rig carrying 115 people collapsed into the sea off the coast of Gabon on Saturday.
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Early reports say that the incident, which occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. (2040 GMT) on Saturday, killed one employee and left four others missing.
One Indian national, who was one of the five people who were initially unaccounted for, has been found dead.
The four people who remain missing include three Gabonese nationals and one other expat, according to Reuters.
The Prospector 5 rig, which belongs to and is operated by Borr Drilling, collapsed late on Saturday off the coast of Mayumba, Gabon. It was located at the Dussafu Marin permit, a licence off the Gabon coast.
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"Preliminary information indicates that the rig experienced a punch-through event during preload activities, resulting in loss of stability and the subsequent sinking of the rig," the offshore drilling contractor said.
The oil and gas rig is contracted to assist with BW Energy's BWE.OL drilling operations off Gabon, and had not begun drilling when the incident occurred.
Gabon's Ministry of Petroleum and Gas has confirmed it activated a crisis unit and ordered the navy to reinforce search and rescue operations at sea.
A technical investigation has also been ordered by the ministry, according to Petroleum and Gas Minister Clotaire Kondja.
The crisis unit combines the ministry, the navy, state oil company Gabon Oil, BW Energy and Borr Drilling, Kondja confirmed.
"We are deeply concerned for those who remain unaccounted for and everyone affected by this incident," said Borr Drilling Chief Executive Bruno Morand.
"Our immediate priority is supporting the ongoing search and rescue efforts and the welfare of all personnel involved."
Panoro Energy PENR.OL said production had been stopped, and added that there were no reports of damage or accidental discharges.
The ministry said that no discharge of harmful substances has been observed and that pollution-response resources were deployed to protect the coastline and nearby Mayumba National Park.