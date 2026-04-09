Iran agreed to temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but closed the waterway again on Wednesday night in response to Israeli attacks on the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon

A Shell petrol station on Holdenhurst Road in Bournemouth. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Oil prices have jumped again and stock markets have faltered as investors were wary over a “fragile” ceasefire in Iran, despite following a relief rally in the US.

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The price of Brent crude oil was rising by about 3.5 per cent to 98 US dollars a barrel on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, oil fell back sharply to lows of about 90 US dollars a barrel following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. Iran agreed to temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but closed the waterway again on Wednesday night in response to Israeli attacks on the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. Stock markets opened in the red on Thursday, with the UK’s FTSE 100 edging lower by about 0.2 per cent in early trading.

A woman walks among buildings destroyed in a joint attack by Israel and the United States on April 6, 2026, in Tehran, Iran. Picture: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

There were deeper losses elsewhere in Europe, with France’s Cac 40 down 0.5 per cent and Germany’s Dax falling by 1 per cent. The declines come despite a rally on Wall Street on Wednesday night, with the S&P 500 surging by 2.5 per cent and the Dow Jones by 2.85 per cent on the back of the ceasefire agreement. Experts said doubts about the stability of the deal in the Middle East were showing up in investor sentiment. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Relief has now been reflected in market movements, but the next challenge is to turn this into belief. “There have already been reports that the ceasefire is a fragile one, with further Israeli attacks on Lebanon. “This has led to threats that Iran could withdraw from the truce if the attacks continue, while White House comments have remained aggressive as forces remain in the area, poised to act if necessary.”

A view of a Garage forecourt advertising fuel at 151.9 for unleaded petrol and 183.9 for diesel on April 08, 2026 in Blackwood, Wales. Picture: Huw Fairclough/Getty Images