Captain Raman Kapoor has been stuck in the vital waterway along with 23 other crew members since February 28.

By Jacob Paul

The captain of an oil tanker left stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran’s blockade has told LBC News he feels an overwhelming “sense of helplessness” as the war drags on.

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Captain Raman Kapoor, from India, has been stuck in the vital waterway along with 23 other crew members ever since the US and Iran launched joint attacks on Iran on February 28, spelling the start of the conflict. Speaking to LBC News, he said the “uncertainty is killing us” after US-Iran peace talks stalled earlier this week. The stand-off means the strait – a maritime pinchpoint – is still effectively closed, leaving vital trading vessels stuck in a major blow to the global economy. “The situation remains tense post ceasefire peace talk failure, causing concerns for crew safety and security,” Captain Kapoor told Steve Holden. “But despite all of this, the crew is still staying focused on their duties. [But] the uncertainty and helplessness are overwhelming. So it is not easy,” he added. Read more: Trump issues US navy with 'shoot and kill' order for Iranian ships in Strait of Hormuz amid faltering ceasefire Read more: Watch moment Iranian forces seize container ships in Strait of Hormuz

Captain Raman Kapoor is stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran's blockade. Picture: Global

The impasse has cast further doubt on the prospect of talks aimed at securing a lasting end to hostilities. It comes as US President Donald Trump said he issued “shoot and kill” orders to the US Navy to any boat putting mines in the strait. He wrote on Truth Social: “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.' “There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!” It follows Iran’s tightening of its hold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz by seizing two ships on Thursday. Video aired on Iranian state TV in the early hours of Thursday appears to show armed soldiers boarding the vessels, which had been accused of operating without permits and tampering with navigation systems. But Captain Kapoor said the situation has been “volatile” since the blockade first began, leaving his crew feeling “tense”.

The Strait of Hormuz has been blockaded since February 28. Picture: Getty