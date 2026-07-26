Oil tanker explodes after hitting mine in Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reports
| Updated: 46m ago
An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after colliding with a naval mine, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.
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Tasnim said the tanker struck the mine after leaving the route designated by Iran in the strategic waterway.
There was no immediate official statement from Iranian authorities regarding the incident.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...