Oktoberfest organisers in Edinburgh were forced to throw away more than 12,000 pints of beer after events had to be cancelled due to Storm Amy.

The German-style beer festival was due to take place in a large tent in Princes Street Gardens West in the Scottish capital between October 3 and 5.

But the park was closed on its first and second days, leaving thousands of litres of beer to go to waste.

Storm Amy brought heavy rain and winds of up to 100mph to Scotland from Friday and into the weekend, causing widespread disruption to transport and power networks.

On Monday the festival organisers said the event would be rolled over to next year, with ticket holders set to be contacted by email.

