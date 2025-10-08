Oktoberfest celebration forced to throw out more than 12,000 pints of beer after Storm Amy cancels event
Edinburgh's German beer festival was cancelled for several days due to the effects of the first named storm of the season
Oktoberfest organisers in Edinburgh were forced to throw away more than 12,000 pints of beer after events had to be cancelled due to Storm Amy.
The German-style beer festival was due to take place in a large tent in Princes Street Gardens West in the Scottish capital between October 3 and 5.
But the park was closed on its first and second days, leaving thousands of litres of beer to go to waste.
Storm Amy brought heavy rain and winds of up to 100mph to Scotland from Friday and into the weekend, causing widespread disruption to transport and power networks.
On Monday the festival organisers said the event would be rolled over to next year, with ticket holders set to be contacted by email.
The statement read: "Hi Edinburgh, most of you wanted to roll over to next year so it makes no sense to be back in three weeks.
"We will send out an email confirming you have the tickets for next year and what to do.
"We were not prepared for this, no insurance, and now have to destroy 7,000 litres of good beer, thousands of bratwurst and schnitzel and much more, we wish we could distribute it to you all.
"But lets fight the wind together. Next year we will bring fresh beer and make the best party ever with all of you.
"Thank you for your kind support."