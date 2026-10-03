The female operator of a famous Oktoberfest ride has been handing out free cycling shorts to women to shelter them from being caught in upskirting videos at the festival.

Teufelsrad, or ‘Devil’s Wheel,’ operator, Elisabeth Polaczy, 80, has said her donations are not cheap, but she wants to do what she can to stop people from videoing women’s underwear in their traditional Oktoberfest dirndl dresses.

While upskirting is punishable by two years behind bars in Germany, the law has failed to deter people from filming women at the festival and profiting off of these videos online in the past.

These videos are particularly pernicious on the Teufelsrad, as it is a spinning wheel on the ground which rotates at faster speeds until people fall off. This motion can cause women’s dresses to fly up, turning a fun ride into potential violation online by opportunists.

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