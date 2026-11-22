Nasty word and arguably applied to both ends of the age spectrum: too young, lacking experience. Too old, overqualified. The Centre for Ageing Better has put a number on people Not Employed in Training, Education or Retired (NETER). These are people aged between 50 and State Pension Age who are not working, in education or training, but also not retired.

That number is 2.9 million.

That accounts for 1 in 5 people in that age category. And 925,000 of them are actively seeking work.

Those figures are staggering, especially when the Centre for Better Ageing points to the complete lack of government support for this age group, set against the £820m in funding to tackle the youth unemployment crisis in last year’s Budget.

The Milburn Review report puts the 16-24-year-olds Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEETs) at around a shocking 1 million, prompting much-needed national debate.

Meanwhile, the fate and economic impact of the twice-as-large number of NETERs does not trigger similar levels of national concern.

Why? Perhaps it feeds into the wider, perennial sense that older people don't matter?

Or is it fear? Instead of embracing the experience of older workers and having an immediately valuable ‘asset’ on the team, managers feel intimidated and worry the new hire might show them up? Is AI screening out candidates we desperately need?

And are more women than men being thrown on the scrap heap? Stacey Duguid hit the headlines this summer as a 52-year-old woman with 30 years of experience who had been out of work for 16 months despite numerous job applications. She took to social media to raise the issue, and like-aged women confirmed they too were experiencing this same kind of bias.

She launched a petition to stamp out what she calls ‘the deep-rooted age bias’ in the UK. In part, she blames the automated screening systems and AI tools, which younger candidates have also criticised. But Duguid also believes ageism extends well beyond technology: she says it shapes how CVs are read, which candidates are shortlisted, who is invited to interview, and who even receives a response at all.

However, I know it is not just middle-aged women who are being ghosted when applying for jobs for which they are overqualified.

In my industry, real estate consultancy, the RICS Women in Surveying report (2023) showed “the average length of a woman’s membership is 16 years, and the average age at which women are leaving the membership is 47. However, male members are retaining their membership for an average of 28 years and are staying until 61 years of age.”

A dear, old (as in I've known him for a long time - not old, old... let's remember what we are talking about here!) friend of mine lost his job as an advertising executive and, despite more than 50 applications, he is now working on a zero-hours contract as a delivery driver for less than £15/hour. It has affected his mental health, his family life and his self-confidence. And it got me thinking about what is lost when these experienced, valuable and skilled people come out of an industry, often through no fault of their own, but just victims of the economic storms buffeting the country.

I wondered whether employers really believed older employees were less valuable, or whether there is a disconnect between what recruiters are doing and what employers actually want.

UK Government research shows that 83% of employers employing over-50s value their experience, 62% value their reliability, and 46% value their loyalty. Nearly a third (29%) value their ability to mentor and train newer employees. So, the employers’ perception is not one of ‘too old, past their time’.

Meanwhile, with the state pension age for women now pushed back to 67, many find themselves in precarious financial situations. This growing segment of the population, many of whom are experienced, skilled, and willing to work, is being locked out of employment. This has huge economic ramifications for individuals, industries and the economy at large.

We cannot afford to lose expertise while bemoaning the dearth of young people and experience coming up the pipeline. At the very least, we need the older generation to provide mentoring support for the NEETs we so desperately want to come into the workforce.

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Lara Newman is CEO and founder of Common Ground CIC.

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