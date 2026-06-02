A man who strangled his Best Man to death thirteen years ago has been jailed again – this time for murdering one of his neighbours.

Thirteen years later, Manchester Crown Court heard how both Jack and Mr Anderson lived on the same street and would drink heavily together, but how they also had a reputation for falling out.

During his trial, he claimed it was in self-defence and was ultimately convicted of manslaughter, for which he served five years and four months in prison.

On February 2, 2013, the father of three killed his Best Man, Rampersaud Ramnarine, also by strangulation.

This was not the first time Jack had strangled someone to death.

David Jack, 59, from Plumpton Close in Oldham, admitted strangling Paul Anderson, 55, in December last year following a row over money.

On one occasion, in February 2025, Mr Anderson dialled 999, telling the call handler that Jack was outside his house, banging on his door. He said that he was threatening him and that he wouldn’t leave.

When the call handler asked what threats Jack had made, he said: "he threatened to kill me, kick my head in, whatever."

A search of Jack’s phone found messages that showed how he would lend Mr Anderson money from time to time, and how Mr Anderson appeared to be living ‘hand to mouth’.

Prosecutors in the case told the court how, on December 6, 2025, Jack made a telephone call to an old friend who was able to tell immediately from his voice that something was wrong.

“He told her that he had killed somebody”, the court heard.

“She asked him what he meant and David Jack told her that Paul Anderson, whom he referred to as Skinny, had attacked him.

"He said Paul Anderson had put his hands around his neck and that, as a result, he had strangled him in self-defence.

"He said that Paul Anderson’s body had gone limp and that he fell to the floor.

"He told her that Paul Anderson had moved his head slightly, but that he couldn’t find a pulse and that he thought he was dead.”

About a minute later, Jack rang another acquaintance, the court heard: “David Jack told him that he had killed Paul Anderson, that he’d already told another friend and that he hoped she wouldn’t call the police because he wanted to finish his last four cans of beer.”

It took Jack around 50 minutes to ring 999 and report what had happened, telling the call handler: “He ain’t been breathing for five minutes….he’s moved his head a couple of times but now he ain’t”.

Mr Anderson’s body was examined by a pathologist, who ruled he died as a result of asphyxia, caused by the compression of his neck, and the court heard that for him to take his life, Jack would have had to strangle him for between four and five minutes.

He also had bruises to his head and face that were consistent with the application of blunt force

Following his death, Mr Anderson’s family paid tribute, saying: “Rest in peace Paul, a precious dad, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend who was so loved.

"He was a gentleman with a big heart and an incredible sense of humour. Our hearts will be forever broken”.

Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “David Jack and Paul Anderson had a complex relationship and had clashed before – sadly, this time, there were fatal consequences.

"Immediately following the call we received that night in December, we launched a full and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of Paul’s death, securing an arrest and ensuring we left no stone unturned in our search for the truth.

“Paul was well-loved by his family, and I am glad that we have secured justice for them. Our thoughts remain with them following this awful case.”

For the murder of Mr Anderson, Jack will spend a minimum of 26 years behind bars, meaning he won’t be eligible for parole until he is 84 years old.

The judge warned him that he may end his days in prison, but that he only has himself to blame.