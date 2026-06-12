Upmarket bakery chain Ole & Steen made to pay £34k after 'failing to act on mouse infestation' at central London branch
An upmarket Danish bakery chain has been ordered to fork out £34,000 after a serious mouse infestation was discovered at a central London branch.
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Westminster council ordered Ole & Steen to pay the charge after an investigation found rodent droppings at the Heymarket site in St James's Market.
Environmental health inspectors said "significant" rodent activity was identified "throughout food preparation and storage areas, including fresh droppings in multiple locations", according to the council.
The probe, which was launched in January 2025, revealed that the firm was aware of the infestation through its pest control contractor before the inspection but failed to act before the council’s intervention.
The business admitted failing to protect food from contamination risks connected to pest activity and poor hygiene controls in a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
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Ole & Steen was hit with a £26,000 fine and told to pay costs of £8,847.
It faced three charges alleging breaches of food safety and hygiene standards in the Westminster City Council prosecution.
Councillor Caroline Sargent, deputy leader and cabinet member for enforcement, said: “We expect the highest possible food hygiene standards for our residents and visitors, and we will not tolerate a half-baked approach to safety.
“Our environmental health officers found a catalogue of serious failings, including mouse droppings in several locations and poor food hygiene practices, despite this branch receiving previous warnings.
“We hope this prosecution will send a message that when it comes to public safety, Westminster City Council will not sugar-coat the facts.”