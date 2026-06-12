An upmarket Danish bakery chain has been ordered to fork out £34,000 after a serious mouse infestation was discovered at a central London branch.

Westminster council ordered Ole & Steen to pay the charge after an investigation found rodent droppings at the Heymarket site in St James's Market.

Environmental health inspectors said "significant" rodent activity was identified "throughout food preparation and storage areas, including fresh droppings in multiple locations", according to the council.

The probe, which was launched in January 2025, revealed that the firm was aware of the infestation through its pest control contractor before the inspection but failed to act before the council’s intervention.

The business admitted failing to protect food from contamination risks connected to pest activity and poor hygiene controls in a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

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