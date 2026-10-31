Starved and exhausted residents from the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky crossed into Ukraine on Saturday in a major return of civilians under the first humanitarian truce of its kind in more than four years of the war.

Ukrainian officials greeted the evacuees with posters "You're not alone" and "We embrace with our hearts."

One evacuee, an elderly man in a wheelchair, said that he had lost 20 kg over the past year, becoming so weak that he required hospital treatment.

Another resident, Svitlana Yermakova, said that they had to eat grass to survive food shortages.

“We chopped grass and squash ... just to hold on,” she said, adding that she risked riding by bicycle through minefields to a nearby village to get food for herself and her dog, Manila.

The six-day local ceasefire in Oleshky was reached after mediation efforts by US first lady Melania Trump and with the pope's involvement.

It is the longest local pause in fighting since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

"As of now, Ukrainian citizens from Oleshky have crossed the Ukrainian border in the Chernihiv region. All of them will receive the assistance they need," said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, thanking the US and Melania Trump for mediation.

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