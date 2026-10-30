The move follows weeks of efforts to organise a relief operation for residents of the acutely deprived town

People hold posters as they participate in a rally demanding the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to evacuate Ukrainian civilians from the town of Oleshky in Kherson region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv. Picture: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

By Rebecca Henrys

An aid convoy started moving overnight towards the Russian-held town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine, carrying food and medical supplies among other items.

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The move follows weeks of efforts to organise a relief operation for residents of the acutely deprived town, seized by Russian forces soon after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour. Ukraine human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets and Russian counterpart Yana Lantratova, each wearing patches showing their nation's flags, met by night in video images released by Russian state TV channel Vesti. "Is everything all right?" Lantratova asked in Russian in the clip. "Yes, we were warmly welcomed," Lubinets replied in Ukrainian. Read more: Rape victim condemns judge for failing to jail attacker - after he also spared teen who stabbed girl for rejecting his advances Read more: Royal British Legion stands by rainbow flag poppy after Reform councillor slammed LGBT remembrance symbol

The channel said the meeting was in Oleshky. A fleet of 25 buses with at least 750 seats stood ready to evacuate those seeking to leave, including pets, Lantratova said. Russian newswires quoted Lantratova as saying Moscow and Kyiv were sticking to their agreements, while a ceasefire was holding to enable aid to the town. Both commissioners and the US side had helped mediate the ceasefire. Reporters from countries such as France, Italy, Russia, Ukraine and the United States are accompanying the convoy, according to Izvestia. On Thursday, Russia and Ukraine said demining operations had been completed around Oleshky and the operation was ready to begin, to deliver aid to residents and let some leave.

Firefighters put out a fire at the residential neighbourhood following a Russian air attack in Kharkiv in Ukraine. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy