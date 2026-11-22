Oli McBurnie's stoppage time double sees Hull City clip the Seagulls wings in 2-0 victory against high-flying Brighton
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Oli McBurnie scored twice in stoppage time as Hull beat 10-man Brighton 2-0 to claim their first win since August.
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Brighton dominated for long periods at the MKM Stadium but were repeatedly denied by Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.
The visitors' hopes of victory suffered a blow when Joao Costinha was sent off a minute from the end of normal time after picking up a second yellow card.
McBurnie put Hull ahead in the 92nd minute before adding a second three minutes later, taking his tally to four goals in as many matches.
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Brighton arrived second in the Premier League and could have moved within three points of leaders Arsenal with a win.
Hull had not won since beating Coventry in late August, drawing five times during that run. The victory lifts them to 11th.
The hosts started brightly, with McBurnie and Mohamed Belloumi looking to threaten, but Brighton soon began to take control.
Tzolakis was called into action in the 16th minute when Diego Gomez met a Maxim De Cuyper cross, and the goalkeeper made another save with his legs to deny Georginio Rutter on the counter-attack.
Hull had a chance of their own when Mohamed-Ali Cho crossed for Matt Crooks, but he could not beat Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.
Brighton came close before half-time when Yasin Ayari hit the bar. Rutter reached the rebound, but Tzolakis saved again.
The visitors also had a penalty appeal dismissed after Pascal Gross felt he had been pushed in the goalmouth.
Hull went close after 64 minutes when Belloumi broke through the Brighton defence but fired wide.
Substitute Sorba Thomas then hit the woodwork before Lewis Dunk stopped another attack as the home side pressed for an opener.
Costinha was shown a second yellow card for pushing Thomas in the 89th minute, leaving Brighton to see out the closing stages with 10 men.
Hull made their advantage count in stoppage time. Regan Slater played in Lucas Gourna-Douath, who picked out McBurnie to prod the ball into the bottom corner.
The striker then combined with Belloumi to find space in front of an open goal and score again in the 95th minute.