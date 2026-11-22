Oli McBurnie scored twice in stoppage time as Hull beat 10-man Brighton 2-0 to claim their first win since August. Picture: George Wood/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Oli McBurnie scored twice in stoppage time as Hull beat 10-man Brighton 2-0 to claim their first win since August.

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Brighton dominated for long periods at the MKM Stadium but were repeatedly denied by Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. The visitors' hopes of victory suffered a blow when Joao Costinha was sent off a minute from the end of normal time after picking up a second yellow card. McBurnie put Hull ahead in the 92nd minute before adding a second three minutes later, taking his tally to four goals in as many matches. Read More: Mauricio Pochettino's Man Utd tenure off to torrid start as early Leny Yoro red sees Liverpool win 4-0 in Anfield rout Read More: Max Verstappen wins thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix as Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clash again

The visitors' hopes of victory suffered a blow when Joao Costinha was sent off a minute from the end of normal time after picking up a second yellow card. Picture: Every Second Media/Alamy

Brighton arrived second in the Premier League and could have moved within three points of leaders Arsenal with a win. Hull had not won since beating Coventry in late August, drawing five times during that run. The victory lifts them to 11th. The hosts started brightly, with McBurnie and Mohamed Belloumi looking to threaten, but Brighton soon began to take control. Tzolakis was called into action in the 16th minute when Diego Gomez met a Maxim De Cuyper cross, and the goalkeeper made another save with his legs to deny Georginio Rutter on the counter-attack.

Brighton dominated for long periods at the MKM Stadium but were repeatedly denied by Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty