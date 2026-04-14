Filippo Berio director Walter Zanre says stores have been slow to bring down prices for customers despite costs dipping.

Bottles of Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Supermarkets are “taking the mickey” out of shoppers over their pricing of olive oil, the boss of a major olive oil brand has said.

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Filippo Berio director Walter Zanre says stores have been slow to bring down prices for customers despite the costs of the product falling in recent months. Costs had until recently been surging due to bad weather conditions and poor harvests. But Filippo Berio's extra virgin olive oil 500ml bottle now costs around £7.50, down from £10.50 at the start of 2025. That’s still up from £3.75 in 2022. Mr Zanre said: "We brought prices down twice last year and it's not all been passed on to the consumer, which is a huge frustration. Mr Zanre said: "We brought prices down twice last year and it's not all been passed on to the consumer, which is a huge frustration. "We can't dictate retail prices... For me, it's immensely frustrating that they've taken the opportunity to expand their margins - whereas in reality, we should be offering better value.” Read more: ‘I flew to Spain and bought olive oil for under £7.38 - that's how much a bottle costs in Britain' Read more: Reeves to work with supermarket bosses amid fears over food inflation

Olive oil sits on display in a Tesco supermarket. Picture: Getty