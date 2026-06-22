Six people were killed when two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro.

Oliver Tree’s body returned to California after Brazil helicopter crash. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Oliver Tree’s body has been returned to California after the singer-songwriter died in a helicopter crash in Brazil at the age of 32.

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The musician died on June 14 while on a world tour for his latest album. A foundation for aspiring musicians will be established in his honour, according to the wishes laid out in his will, a post on his Instagram page said. The post said: “Rest in peace Oliver Tree Nickell June 29th, 1993 – June 14th, 2026. “Your legacy will live on forever. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown love, support and has done incredible tributes for Oliver." Read more: Tributes pour in for American singer, Oliver Tree, killed in helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro Read more: Train driver, 60, killed in Bedford crash which left 100 others injured named and pictured - as family pay tribute

An aerial view shows firefighters working at the site of a helicopter crash. Picture: Getty

The statement continued: “The constant love, support and positivity is helping the family, friends and collaborators make it through these extremely difficult times. “Oliver is now back in California where he can finally rest. “His legacy will live on through his foundation/endowment named “Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Grant For Baby Geniuses” coming soon. This is something that Oliver had put together before his passing, written in his will. “We will make sure his wish comes to fruition so that more joy, love and art can be spread into the world, that was his final wish. “Love you all so much, Oliver would be so proud of every one of his supporters, friends and family. “Peace be with Oliver …”