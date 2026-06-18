Olivia Attwood has urged women & girls to check themselves for breast cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Reality TV star Olivia Attwood has opened up about finding a lump in her breast, saying it is “very important” for women and girls to check themselves.

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The former Love Island star, 35, has previously spoken about finding “quite a sizeable lump” on her breast in 2020, which was biopsied and found to be benign but was later removed. In an interview with the Press Association, Attwood has opened up about her own experience as she urges individuals to “look after your health” and hopes to “spread awareness” about how to spot early signs of breast cancer. Recounting her cancer scare, the star described feeling something “kind of hard” on her breast and said: “I went and saw a breast specialist, and he said there was quite a sizeable lump there. “He decided that the best thing for me to do was to have it removed and biopsied – luckily, it was benign.” Attwood added: “No one wants to find a lump. It’s not a nice thing. “It wasn’t cancerous, it was just that it was just fatty tissue – so everything in my case was fine.”

Olivia Attwood outside the Global studios in London. Picture: Getty

When asked about what her experience taught her, Attwood told PA: “It’s helped me know what I’m looking for, and how to examine myself properly; I think a lot of women don’t actually know how to do this.” The former The Only Way Is Essex star explained that the type of cyst she had is “quite common”, and that her mother has similarly had “fatty lumps removed from her breast”. She said that her mother’s experience helped her to be “vigilant” when checking herself and highlighted the importance of a supportive network that “encourage you to look after your health”. Attwood offered her advice, and said: “Don’t be fearful, and definitely don’t be embarrassed. People that examine you for a living… They do this all day, every single day. “You can’t die out of embarrassment. “You need to get out of your own head and realise that these checks could save your life.” The star also discussed “the importance of raising awareness” for breast cancer, and has urged young people to “encourage your friends and family to check themselves”. Attwood has teamed up with Tombola and Breast Cancer Now for a new campaign which sees her advocate for this, having spoken to Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle about the issue on her Olivia’s House podcast. In the episode, which will be released on Thursday, the pair discuss how young women and girls are often “scared” to check their breasts while Coyle reflected on how her former bandmate Sarah Harding died aged 39 in 2021 because of breast cancer.

New research has found 38% of women admit to neglecting their health. Picture: Alamy