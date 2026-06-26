Olivia Rodrigo buys multi-million-pound London home after falling for city during romance with British ex
Reports suggest the singer grew especially fond of the city while dating British actor Louis Partridge
Olivia Rodrigo has revealed she has bought a home in London after falling in love with the capital.
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The US singer, who was born and raised in California, said she is hoping to spend more time in the UK after buying a property in the city.
Asked during an interview about her plans for the next five years, the pop singer said: “I’d love to hang out in London more, honestly. I actually just got a place here, which is exciting.
“I hope I can be here for long stretches of time and experience all the English pleasures.”
The singer is expected to split her time between London and the US.
Reports suggest she grew especially fond of the city while dating British actor Louis Partridge.
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The move comes amid another major milestone in Rodrigo’s career.
Her latest album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love reportedly sold 103,000 copies last week, making her the youngest international artist to sell more than 100,000 in release week since Britney Spears in 2004.
Rodrigo has spoken warmly about Britain before, and won over UK fans with her Glastonbury headliner performance last year.
The singer has also recently shared some of the British habits she has picked up, including a fondness for boiled eggs and soldiers.
She said: “My favourite thing that is very UK is dipping the soldiers into the boiled egg.
“I got really into it for, like, a year. My friends got me different egg cups from all over the world because I was so obsessed with dipping my toast into the egg.”
Rodrigo is set to begin her Unraveled Tour in North America in September before heading to London next spring for an 11-night run at the O2 Arena.