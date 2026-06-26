Olivia Rodrigo has revealed she has bought a home in London after falling in love with the capital.

The US singer, who was born and raised in California, said she is hoping to spend more time in the UK after buying a property in the city.

Asked during an interview about her plans for the next five years, the pop singer said: “I’d love to hang out in London more, honestly. I actually just got a place here, which is exciting.

“I hope I can be here for long stretches of time and experience all the English pleasures.”

The singer is expected to split her time between London and the US.

Reports suggest she grew especially fond of the city while dating British actor Louis Partridge.

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